3 Ways to be a More Proactive Cat Parent

(BPT) – As a pet parent, you may often find yourself thinking about ways to enjoy spending quality time with your pets, while also ensuring that they’re enjoying their home even when you can’t be with them. Whether your household is a quiet sanctuary or a bustling hive of constant activity — or a little bit of both — it’s good to take steps to ensure that your feline family members are safe and comfortable.

Here are some tips to help you be proactive when it comes to caring for your cats and their health.

1. Understand litterbox habits

Your cat’s litter box habits can provide important insight into their overall wellness. However, inspecting a litter box is not a cheery chore. Fortunately, this is the golden age of pet tech, and keeping an eye on your cat’s litter box habits is now as simple as opening an app.

Solutions like the Petivity™ Smart Litter Box Monitor System help pet parents better understand their cat’s health by monitoring their litter box habits. Developed by a team of Purina behaviorists, veterinarians and data scientists, the system’s artificial intelligence is able to learn each cat’s unique litter box patterns and identify subtle changes that can potentially have big implications. Even small fluctuations in weight, frequency in litter box visits and the types of elimination can be early signs of a health concern that requires a veterinary diagnosis.

Like with all good smart tech, setup is simple. Monitors are placed under a litter box to track each cat’s data and habits. Then, if anything requires the owner’s attention, an alert is sent automatically to their phone. It’s a slick process and an easy way to better understand and monitor your cat’s litter box habits all year round.

2. Be aware of common cat toxins

Cats are curious creatures, and this unfortunately means that they can sometimes get into things that aren’t good for them. It’s a good idea to read up on common household items such as plants that could be poisonous to cats if ingested.

Some potential toxic temptations, like chocolate, are already well known. But there are also a variety of plants and flowers you should be aware of. For example, lilies, amaryllis and azaleas are popular flowers that are toxic to cats who can be tempted to chew on them. When possible, keep food and plants, plus medications or vitamins, up high or away where cats can’t reach them to avoid ingesting anything that may potentially harm them.

While the Petivity™ Smart Litter Box Monitor System can help provide meaningful insights about their well-being, you should always contact your veterinarian if you believe your cat may have eaten anything that could be toxic to them.

3. Keep an eye on your cat’s behavior

Another healthy step pet parents can take is to monitor stress. Whenever you’re hosting friends and family, consider creating a quiet room where cats can retreat away from guests. This gives them a safe space to use as needed so they can rest, relax and recharge.

Keep in mind that stress alone can potentially cause digestive issues for cats and can lead to changes in litter box habits and elimination patterns, both of which the Petivity™ Smart Litter Box Monitor System can help detect. If the duration and frequency of litter box visits change, it’s a solid sign that kitty could use some calm. In addition to quiet spaces, some love from their favorite human — you — is often welcome when cats feel anxious.

Share the gift of knowledge

Is there a cat lover in your life who could benefit from the opportunity to be proactive about their health? If so, you can let them know how smart tech like the Petivity™ Smart Litter Box Monitor System can monitor their cat’s litter box habits.