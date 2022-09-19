3 Ways to Include Your Pup in Game Day

(Family Features) Game days are all about bonding with friends over football and food, alongside your furry best friend. Pet parents aren’t the only ones excited for game days. Dogs can get in on the action, too.

Bringing pups into the game day experience can foster more joy of togetherness for pets and pet parents alike – whether that’s a game of catch in the yard, piling up side-by-side on the couch to root for your team or snacking on your favorite football foods while your pup enjoys his or her own special dog-friendly game day meal.

This football season, CESAR® Canine Cuisine invites you to celebrate every touchdown with your top dog, from your living room to your kitchen and backyard, using these tips.



(Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Tail-Wagging Team Spirit

On game day, you wear your favorite team’s colors. As loyal fans root on their teams, let your dog show his or her squad spirit, too. Bring out your team pride with matching jerseys or bandanas, or a special football-themed toy for your pup to sport during the game.



(Photo courtesy of Fadwa Ward of RP Studios)

Practice Plays with Your Pup

Stay active during your at-home watch party by running around with your pup during commercial breaks or at halftime. Play fetch in the yard, calling out plays like a quarterback, and have your top furry wide receiver catch his or her favorite toy for the touchdown. A break for fresh air can help keep your dog entertained and make sure he or she can get energy out throughout the game.

Football Feasting

The game day spread is not complete until your dog has something to dine on, too. To help pet parents and their dogs enjoy the most delicious part of game day together, CESAR Canine Cuisine created a “Match Up” Menu of dog-friendly “recipes,” inspired by fan-favorite foods, using its wide range of bold flavors in a variety of textures. Visit CESAR.com for the full menu, which features the first-of-its-kind CESAR 7-Layer and more unique wet and dry dog food combos for your pup to enjoy while you watch your favorite team play together.*

*From the CESAR brand: This is our fun way to get our furry friends involved in game day. The CESAR® brand believes the best life is shared between pets and their pet parents, but we don’t recommend sharing human food with pets. While we’re excited to share these pup-friendly game day recipes with our furry fans, we remind all pet owners to follow appropriate feeding guidelines. Please be conscious of serving sizes on the packaging when making the CESAR 7-Layer or “Match Up” recipes. Do not over feed your dog and consult with your veterinary provider to discuss your pet’s dietary needs.



