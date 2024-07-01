$323.8 Million Released for Local Government Infrastructure Projects

(Columbus, Ohio) – The Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) has released project agreements for the most recent annual round of infrastructure funding. These local government projects are selected by the state’s 19 district integrating committees based on a variety of factors including health and safety, age and condition, and number of users. In addition, the committees send unfunded projects belonging to communities of 5,000 or less in population to compete in the OPWC Small Government Program. In total, 564 projects were awarded to communities in all Ohio’s 88 counties for roads ($202.5 million), water supply ($52.8 million), wastewater ($27.7 million), bridges and culverts ($28.3 million), and stormwater ($12.5 million). The entire list of projects by district committee and county may be downloaded here. “We are pleased to announce another round of grants and loans awarded to Ohio’s local governments for needed infrastructure,” said Linda Bailiff, the OPWC Director. “We thank the district committees for their work. This program’s successful partnership between the state and local governments ensures public health and safety and improves the economic welfare of Ohioans.”

The “Broadway” project is a $2.3 million project in total and will receive a $325,000 SCIP Grant / RLP Loan Road.