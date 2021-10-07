3rd Annual Briar Hill Trunk or Treat

~ Tickets are required for admission and 150 free tickets will be available first come first serve while supplies last

~ Tickets can be secured by calling Stephanie at 419-957-8327 or emailing csr@briarhillhc.com.

~ After checking in at our ticket booth, community members will follow our one-way route around the circle drive on the eastside of the building. Decorated trunks will include a table or stand in front of their designated parking space with pre-packaged treats for a fun and limited contact evening.

~ Costumes are encouraged for all participants!

To register a trunk, contact Stephanie!

We are very excited that we have been cleared to host our 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat this year! We have 19 spots available for vehicles to register to participate!

These spots will be first come first serve so please complete the registration form as soon as possible if you would like to participate!

We did have to limit our community participation since we had over 200 kids at our last Trunk or Treat. To do this we have 150 community tickets that will be available first come first serve. Our Briar Hill staff’s families and our resident’s families are separate from this limit. So we are asking for trunk participants to prepare for 200 people for candy/gift numbers.