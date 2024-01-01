4 Revved-up Resolutions to Make in 2024

(BPT) – When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, there are some “classics,” such as exercising more, budgeting better, or learning a new skill. But what about when it comes to our vehicles? According to new data from Hankook Tire’s Gauge Index Survey, many Americans are considering automotive goals for the new year: 79% said they would be likely to set a resolution about vehicle ownership, and another 51% indicated they would set one about their driving habits.

Here are some revved up resolutions to consider for the new year and beyond:

Stay on top of maintenance.

For those planning to set a goal related to vehicle ownership, the top resolution is to stay on top of maintenance (26%). There are a few easy ways to help avoid speeding past routine maintenance. For example, make a note to check your tires at least once a week, ensuring that they are both properly inflated and that the tread is in good shape. Keep a penny in your glove box, and insert it into your tire once a week with Lincoln facing down; if his whole head is visible, it is time to replace the tire.

Keep it clean.

Nearly another quarter of respondents (22%) said they are likely to set a resolution to keep their vehicles cleaner. This can be as easy as making a trip to the car wash on a regular basis or keeping a trash bag in your car. And did you know that keeping your car cleaner can actually help paint and wax jobs last longer? Not to mention, your passengers will appreciate a tidy interior.

Buy a new vehicle.

This one may actually be considered a classic, but 22% of drivers are likely to set a goal to buy or lease a new vehicle next year. If that may be you, now is the time to start considering your budget and what type of vehicle will best fit your lifestyle — whether that’s off-road, electric (EV) or something else entirely.

Try a new driving experience.

Even if you may not be in the market to buy a new car anytime soon, trying out a new type of vehicle may be a fun way to spend a day — and give you ideas for when it is time to refresh your own ride. Hankook found nearly a quarter (24%) of Americans who will set a driving-related resolution said they’ll try to drive a new type of vehicle for a full day in the new year, and 20% will aim to take a new type of vehicle out on a road trip, such as a vintage car or an EV. Another 20% are interested in learning more about different types of vehicles, even if that doesn’t mean getting behind the wheel of one.

Regardless of what resolution you plan to set in 2024, it is always a good idea to use the changing of the calendar as a chance to make sure you are up-to-date on all vehicle maintenance, registrations, and insurance to ensure a smooth drive into the new year.