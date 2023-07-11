4 Steps to Self-Monitor Blood Pressure

(Family Features) Nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure, or hypertension, and many don’t even know it.

High blood pressure is a leading cause of heart attack, stroke, heart failure and even death, but can be controllable.



To stay on top of your blood pressure and manage risks, follow these easy steps from the American Heart Association to self-monitor blood pressure:

Get It – grab your validated self-monitoring blood pressure (SMBP) device

– grab your validated self-monitoring blood pressure (SMBP) device Slip It – slide the SMBP cuff up your arm

– slide the SMBP cuff up your arm Cuff It – wrap the cuff snugly, but not too tight

– wrap the cuff snugly, but not too tight Check It – check your blood pressure on the device

Then be sure to share those numbers with your doctor.

Did you know that certain OTC pain relievers can elevate blood pressure? Ask your doctor about over the counter pain relievers that won’t raise your blood pressure.

Visit heart.org/hbptools to watch a video and find of list of resources.



SOURCE:

American Heart Association