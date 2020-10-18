4 Tips to Celebrate Halloween with Your Pet

(Family Features) Halloween is going to look different this year for many, and you might be looking for costume inspiration for you and your furry quarantine companion along with ways to celebrate virtually at home. You don’t have to have a black cat or werewolf to celebrate the spooky holiday or get in on the festive fun – there are many ways you can include your pet in your haunted (virtual) activities.

This year, the full Hunter’s Moon will rise on Halloween night, which happens only once every 19-20 years. A dog food crafted with pets’ natural desires and wolf ancestry in mind, CRAVE™ is celebrating this spooky full moon phenomenon by paying homage to your dog’s ancestral roots with wolf-inspired Halloween looks. Learn more about the #FierceMyFace competition with these tips along with other ways to celebrate this Halloween with your pets in mind, and visit cravepetfoods.com to find more information.

Carve a Pet Pumpkin

Pumpkin carving is a classic way to get in the Halloween spirit. Whether you like to carve, paint or color your pumpkins to dress up your front steps, don’t forget to call tribute to your pet. There are many ways to carve a pet-themed pumpkin including pawprints, bones or, if you’re up for a challenge, a portrait of his or her face.

Celebrate Your Inner Wolf

Get in touch with your – and your dog’s – inner wolf this Halloween with CRAVE pet food’s #FierceMyFace competition on Instagram and Instagram Stories. The top looks have a chance to win $5,000 to transform your home to live like the wolves, along with a one-year supply of CRAVE dog food. Plus, five runners up will receive $1,000 and a one-year supply of dog food. If you need some fierce inspiration, check out the brand’s pack of makeup and beauty influencers including Bailey Sarian, Jose Jimenez, Rachel Iwanysyzn, Alex Rivera and Mia Anjelica, who have created their own fierce Halloween transformations. For official rules, visit cravepetfoods.com.

Dress the Part

While this year some may skip traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween night, it doesn’t mean skipping the costumes. Whether you have a matching costume with your pets or they dress up with their own spooky storyline, pets can be involved in the holiday festivities. When finding a costume for your furry friend, pick items that fit comfortably and don’t restrict movement. Be sure to avoid small pieces and attachments that could become chew toys.

Watch a Spooky Movie

In lieu of big celebrations, turn on a scary movie and cuddle up with your pup. Pets can provide comfort and security when their families need it the most, and what better time than the spookiest night of the year. While you are munching on popcorn make sure your pet has a treat of his or her own to enjoy alongside you.

SOURCE:

Crave