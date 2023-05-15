4 Tips to Plan a Bountiful Garden

(Family Features) Whether you’re a novice just learning to cultivate a magical display or an avid gardener with years of experience, early planning can help bring this year’s garden to life.

These simple tips can help you start planning, and before you know it, you can start putting your plans into action.

Assess your environment. Determine what factors may aid or hinder your garden’s success. What do you know about the soil? Lighting? Exposure to threats such as hungry or curious wildlife? Uncovering potential roadblocks early can help you identify potential solutions or alternatives that may help you bypass issues altogether.

Create a mental image. Look through seed catalogs, magazines and books, and browse the internet for inspiration. Vibrant colors and textures are the hallmarks of a beautiful spring garden, but spend time learning exactly what appeals to you most. Take notes, particularly as you identify new species you may want to introduce. You’ll need to do additional research to ensure their growing requirements are consistent with your environment.

Put it to paper. Transferring your vision to paper can help you plan appropriately and ensure you’re not overfilling or leaving unsightly gaps in your garden. Understanding where each plant will go and how much each needs to flourish before you turn a spade of soil can help make planting a breeze. Remember it is easier to change your mind with a pen and paper in hand than with fragile vegetation.

Create a calendar. Timing is critical to maximizing the time you are able to enjoy your garden. Understand the growing season for each plant and map it all out on a calendar so you can stagger when new varieties emerge and keep your garden active and thriving. Be sure to give yourself some wiggle room for unforeseen circumstances, such as weather, that may prevent you from planting exactly as you’ve planned.

For more tips to safely begin planting, visit eLivingtoday.com.



SOURCE:

Family Features