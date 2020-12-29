4 ways to instantly upgrade your interiors

(BPT) – There’s a simple reason for the recent boom in home improvement: Everyone’s spending more time at home. Staying at home more makes it clearer what areas are lacking and reveals opportunities for upgrades. Fortunately, there are many ways to make a huge impact on the appearance of those rooms — instantly.

Here are four ways you can easily enhance and refresh your existing interiors.

1. Start with the foundation

If your room feels uninspired, refreshing the flooring can instantly transform it. Recent design trends favor using consistent flooring throughout the home, or at least on each floor, for a more continuous feel — especially for homes with an open plan.

While hardwood flooring is still the top choice, many other quality products mimic the look of hardwood flooring, like vinyl, tile and porcelain flooring, often for a much lower price point.

Area rugs are also trending for use on any kind of floor. Rugs can add a pop of color or provide a focal point, while also helping to protect the floor underneath. For a quick and easy fix involving zero installation, a high-quality area rug instantly upgrades your space.

2. Light up your life

Lighting is an often overlooked home improvement. While the light itself brightens the room, the lighting fixture can also add a striking visual accent or focal point.

In terms of utility, the impact of improved lighting is most strongly felt in the kitchen and bath.

“Decorative lighting has become a way to easily personalize a space,” said Erin Hoover, director of design, Kohler Lighting. “Years ago, matching suites were very popular, but as bathrooms and kitchens reflect more individual personality, more design elements are being added. Lighting can help you update these spaces without a lot of investment and effort.”

Here are two collections from KOHLER Lighting to instantly upgrade your kitchen or bathroom.

Kitchen: The Hauksbee Collection reinterprets rustic lighting from industrial farms and factories of the 1920s and ’30s. Smooth glass and cool metal combine with mixed metal finish options and vintage details, along with decorative elements like a domed metal shade with a cage detail and ribbed glass shade. The collection is available in a range of singular and mixed metal finish combinations.

Bathroom: The Arendela Collection is inspired by 1960s designer Vistosi, and the exquisite glassworks rendered through the art of briolette gemstone cutting and spun glass rondelles. Arendela reflects sophisticated style with jewel-like, multifaceted and spun glass shades and cast metal works ranging from a strikingly singular sconce to show-stopping multi-light designs. The collection’s timeless sophistication complements modern and traditional interiors. Complementing modern and traditional interiors, Arendela is available in polished chrome, polished nickel, brushed nickel and brushed brass finishes.

Thoughtfully choosing lighting fixtures to complement your current aesthetic can take your room from ho-hum to amazing. Visit Kohler.com to explore the possibilities for your home.

3. Color your world

What is the color palette of the room? Is it an eclectic mix, reflecting years of adding elements that don’t go with the walls? How recently was it painted?

Especially if you’re not prepared to invest in new furniture, simply painting a room can make an enormous impact.

Is the room on the small side, or doesn’t get much light? Paint a shade or two lighter to brighten the space.

Does the room seem cold or impersonal? Choose a warm color, from yellow through red, to make the space feel more welcoming.

Prefer neutral colors like whites or grays? Consider one colorful accent wall to make a statement.

4. Adjust your window dressing

Updated window treatments can boost the appearance of a room, while also providing more privacy and insulation. Consider not just the color and style as it affects the look of the room, but also the function. How much privacy and light is needed? Options for window treatments today are more numerous than ever. Blinds, shades, curtains or drapes all make distinct visual statements, while also potentially enhancing the room’s livability.

Updating a space doesn’t require a complete redesign, a lot of time or a lot of investment. Design elements like lighting, window treatments and color provide the perfect tools to transform any room into the home of your dreams.