4 Ways to Keep Your Family Fueled and Healthy 

1. Check your timing

When it comes to when to eat to best fuel for practices and games, this is a good rule of thumb:

– three to four hours before a game or practice, eat a “power plate” balanced meal

– one to two hours before a game or practice, have an energizing bite

This timing will help your kids have enough energizing fuel to play their best without feeling too full or weighed down.

2. Get supercharged with sleep

Sleep is the best way to recharge tired muscles and restore energy. One way to get a better night’s sleep is to shut off video games, the TV, computers and phones at least one hour before bed to get your kids more relaxed and ready to fall asleep.

3. Drink up to play your best

Drinking water before, during and after practice and games can help kids’ muscles stay healthy and energized and their mind stay focused. Be sure your kids always carry a water bottle so they can be sipping on the way to the field, while they are playing and on the way home.

4. Fuel with food

Offer nutrient-rich foods throughout the day to give kids plenty of energy to fuel increased activity. When choosing what to give your family before a game, it’s important that meals are packed with nutrition and taste good so kids actually want to eat them!

These delicious Pizza-Style Egg Bites from Eggland’s Best are an easy way to make sure everyone in your family is getting the nutrients they need to score big. Eggland’s Best eggs contain more than double the Omega-3s compared to ordinary eggs, which can help reduce muscle soreness and aid in recovery after strenuous exercise. They also have more than double the Vitamin B-12, which provides a natural energy boost to keep the whole family going on those busy days of sports activities!

Pizza-Style Egg Bites

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 12 egg bites

Ingredients

10 Eggland’s Best Large Eggs

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups frozen spinach or kale

2 cloves garlic, minced

Sea salt and black pepper

1/2 cup jarred no-added-sugar marinara sauce

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Optional: 12 pieces uncured turkey pepperoni

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350º F and prepare muffin tin with 12 liners.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, add oil, spinach and garlic and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Set aside and let cool.

3. In a large bowl, whisk Eggland’s Best Eggs with salt, pepper and cooled spinach.

4. Pour egg mixture evenly into the muffin liners, place in oven and cook for 15 minutes.

5. Remove from oven, top each muffin evenly with marinara, cheese and optional pepperoni.

6. Return to oven for another 5 minutes, until eggs are cooked and cheese is melted.

7. Eat immediately or store leftovers covered in fridge for up to four days or freezer up to three months.

