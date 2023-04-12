4 Ways to Support and Uplift Women Around You

(Family Features) For many women, life is busy and moves at such a fast pace, it might seem to pass them by. Amid the hustle and bustle, it can be easy to forget to slow down to show encouragement and love toward influential women in your life, such as a daughter, neighbor or friend.

Here are a few ways to uplift and celebrate the women around you:

Share Your Time

Busy schedules and day-to-day responsibilities can make it hard for women to find time to nurture their friendships but offering support can be an invaluable way to help others feel grounded and cared for.

Letting the women in your circle know you’re thinking of them is a simple way to celebrate them. Try sending a text to check in, buying a latte or scheduling time to catch up to remind them they have a support system. You can also schedule an activity you know they love, like a cooking class or hike. Letting your friends know you care can make them feel loved and supported.

Share a Self-Care Kit

Whether it’s filled with bath salts and body scrubs for a night of relaxation or treats for a movie night with friends or family, consider putting together a self-care kit. To make it extra special, add something indulgent, such as DOVE Milk Chocolate Molten Lava Caramel PROMISES, treats inspired by rich and decadent molten lava dessert, perfect for enjoying on the go or during a moment of joy at home.

Take Responsibilities Off Their Plates

If friends or loved ones are going through a particularly busy time, consider lending a helping hand to lighten their load. Bring dinner, propose a playdate to provide free time or offer to help with some tasks if they seem overworked. Helping friends accomplish their goals allows them to feel supported, and many appreciate a check in to let them know you’re there for them.

Show Them You’re an Advocate

To show support for the ladies in your life, consider using your voice to uplift individuals and advocate for equality. Participating in a mentorship program, nominating loved ones for awards and grants to help them meet their goals and celebrating their wins are all helpful ways to advocate for the ladies in your life and the broader community.

