42nd Annual OEFFA Conference

 

OEFFA’s Conference Features Something for Everyone with Nearly 700 Hours of Learning and Fun!

OEFFA’s 42nd annual conference, Our Time: Essential Links for a Strong Food Chain, has something for everyone!

With more than 80 expert speakers and 70 workshops and special events, this online conference offers nearly 700 hours of learning, sharing, and networking spread across six days!

This big tent event has something for all tastes and experiences, including organic and sustainable farmers, transitioning farmers, direct marketing farmers, beginning farmers, homesteaders and gardeners, local food businesses, farmers market managers, and food policy advocates.

Best of all, you can access all of this at your fingertips from the comfort of your home or office, and be able to watch sessions live February 10-15 or on demand through March 31!

Register by January 25 for the best prices and options at www.oeffa.org/conference2021

Sliding scale rates and scholarships are available.

OUR SPONSORS

Brownfield Ag News
Earth Tools

Johnny’s Selected Seeds
Real Organic Project

Agroecosystems Management Program (AMP), CFAES, OSU
The Andersons
Columbus Irrigation Company
High Mowing Seeds
Farm Aid

Farm and Dairy
The Fertrell Company
Initiative for Food and AgriCultural Transformation (InFACT)
KULT Kress
Mercaris

Michigan Organic Food and Farm Alliance
Ohio Earth Food
Organic Valley-CROPP Cooperative
OSU Organic Food and Farming Education and Research (OFFER)

Eban’s Bakehouse
Five Rivers MetroParks
Jorgensen Farms
Kevin Morgan Studio

Nature’s Path Foods
OEFFA Grain Growers Chapter
Plant Talk Radio

Shagbark Seed & Mill
Treffler Man@Machine
Western Reserve Distillers

Dayton Urban Green
Dayton Urban Grown
Nourse Farms

Organic Materials Review Institute
OSU AgrAbility Program
Rosebud’s Real Food

Snowville Creamery
Stauf’s Coffee Roasters
Weston A. Price Foundation

