43rd Annual Good Ole SummerTime 2022 Plans Underway



The planning for our 2022 Good Ole Summertime Festival has begun! The North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce is very excited for this year’s festival!

Our festival will be held on Saturday, July 30th throughout the entire day.

The festival will take place north of the railroad tracks on Main Street north to Cherry Street. Street Market vendors and kid’s games/activities will be taking place from the railroad tracks to Broadway with food vendors, car show, etc on the north end from Broadway to Cherry.

Set up for the festival will begin on Friday, July 29th at 12:00 PM with some set up not occuring until later in the day.

NOTICE – There will be no parking available on North Main Street on Friday & Saturday.

Join the NBACC for our next GOST planning meeting. Monday, March 28, 2022, 4:00 pm at NB Village Hall.

Events, schedules and entertainment are being scheduled and will be posted soon!