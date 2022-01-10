North Baltimore, Ohio

43rd Annual OEFFA Conference

With so many opportunities to learn and network with other growers and local food enthusiasts, we don’t want cost to be the reason you don’t attend the 2022 OEFFA conference.

If you’re on a budget, we have scholarships and a sliding scale option which can help:

  • Scholarships for Persons of Color: Scholarships are available for Black, Indigenous, and other people of color who are or want to be in food system work. Scholarships will be awarded beginning the week of January 3, so apply today!
  • Scholarships for Beginning Farmers: Beginning farmers interested in starting or improving their operations are encouraged to apply for a scholarship. Additionally, Grow Appalachia is sponsoring scholarships for new and beginning farmers, and half are designated for BIPOC. Scholarships will be awarded beginning the week of January 3. 
  • Scholarships for Specialty Crop Growers: Vegetable, fruit, or other specialty crop growers in Ohio can not only apply for a conference scholarship, but also a scholarship to attend two Food and Farm School classes. Applications are reviewed as they are received.
  • Sliding Scale Pricing for OEFFA Members: Because this year has been hard on many, OEFFA is offering a sliding scale for conference registration. Whether you’re on a budget or want to grab a locally-sourced meal, take advantage of this sliding scale to pay a little less for registration and join us for lunch.

We want everyone who wants to attend the OEFFA conference to be able to attend! If you can’t afford the sliding scale price and don’t qualify for a scholarship, contact Renee Hunt at (614) 947-1642 or renee@oeffa.org.

 

OUR SPONSORS

Central State University
Earth Tools
Eban’s Bakehouse
Edwards Mother Earth Foundation

Johnny’s Selected Seeds
Morgan Composting
Tilth Soil

Blue River Organic Seed
Columbus Irrigation
Farm Action
Fedco Seeds
Greenacres Foundation

Green Field Farms
High Mowing Organic Seeds
Hiland Supply Co.
Organic Valley-CROPP Cooperative
Paul Hall and Associates

Shagbark Seed and Mill
Snowville Creamery
Stauf’s Coffee Roasters
Treffler-Man@Machine
Walnut Creek Seeds

Curly Tail Organic Farm
Five Rivers MetroParks
Northstar Cafe

OEFFA Grain Growers Chapter
Real Organic Project
Rosanna Morris

Initiative for Food and AgriCultural Transformation (InFACT)

Dayton Urban Grown

Marshy Meadows Farm

Nourse Farms

Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association
41 Croswell Rd.  | Columbus, Ohio 43214
(614) 421-2022 | oeffa@oeffa.org

