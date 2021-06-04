NBX WaterShedsun
Briar Hill Health Update
BVH March 2020
Logo
Oct. 2018 Update
March 2020
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny
3 panel GIF
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Driver Wanted
January Start with us

4th Graders Are “GOOD”

Rod Hopton, N.B. Lions Club President, presents the G.O.O.D. Awards to some very deserving Powell fourth graders at their awards assembly.

They demonstrated good attendance, listening skills, citizenship, work habits and perseverance. Congratulations!

Students L-R: Sydney Meggitt, Avery Benedict, James “Butch” Zeigler, Aaron Keeran, Stella Fulwider, and Connor Dick.

Submitted by Voni Detamore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website