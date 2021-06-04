4th Graders Are “GOOD”

Rod Hopton, N.B. Lions Club President, presents the G.O.O.D. Awards to some very deserving Powell fourth graders at their awards assembly.



They demonstrated good attendance, listening skills, citizenship, work habits and perseverance. Congratulations!



Students L-R: Sydney Meggitt, Avery Benedict, James “Butch” Zeigler, Aaron Keeran, Stella Fulwider, and Connor Dick.



Submitted by Voni Detamore