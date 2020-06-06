5 big jobs to tackle for summer

(BPT) – Summer is here, and that means it’s time to tackle the big outdoor tasks.

The importance of getting work done is especially true in this season of social isolation, when Americans are enjoying their homes’ outdoor spaces more than ever. Outdoor work may require some extra sweat and elbow grease, but these big jobs are a welcome break right now, keeping people busy and outside — and helping them truly appreciate their well­-tended green spaces.

For many, outdoor work is a satisfying endeavor, allowing homeowners to take pride in their home and yard, along with the work they put into it, which shows in what people are searching for, posting and sharing online. For example, Pinterest Insights saw an increase of 89% in backyard renovation ideas on their website, along with a whopping jump of 658% in DIY small patio ideas on a budget, and an impressive 528% increase in budget garden inspiration ideas.

Ready to get started on your summer to­-do list? Consider adding these big but worthwhile tasks to your roster.

Start a “victory garden”

Given all the questions brought about by COVID-19, many Americans are re­igniting the WWII practice of growing their own fruits, vegetables and herbs to give themselves more control over their food supplies. Many produce varieties are easy to grow, and cultivating them at home can ward off unnecessary shopping excursions. “Americans are turning to gardens for food access, food security, food safety and food affordability,” confirms gardening exec Jim Feinson on GardenResearch.com.

Beef up your landscaping

Look over your landscaping layout and determine which parts need trimming, filling in, fertilizing or replacing. If you’re in doubt, many garden centers can draw up plans demonstrating changes or additions that might look more eye­-catching. Before getting started, invest in easy­-to-­use equipment that will make the heavy­-duty labor less grueling. Northern Tool + Equipment’s Strongway Steel Jumbo Garden Wagon can handle tough jobs like hauling rocks, pavers or bags of cement; in fact, it can capably pull up to 1,400 pounds of supplies.

Revamp your deck

Does it just need a good power washing, or is it screaming for a repainting or re­-staining too? Either way, your work will go faster with Northern Tool’s Powerhorse Gas Cold Water Pressure Washer, which has the 2.5 GPM and 3100 PSI you need to effortlessly blast through mud, dirt and debris on your deck, siding, fence, patio or driveway.

Get your garage in gear

Reclaim your space by getting rid of junk you don’t need, power washing your floors and establishing dedicated space for the tools and equipment you regularly use. New cabinets, bins, racks, shelves or pegboard panels can go a long way toward keeping everything handy and easy to find. You may even want to create a mancave vibe by installing a TV, mini fridge and casual seating.

Tackle your gutters

It can be a hefty job, but built-­up debris must be cleaned out at least twice annually to avoid wet basements, interior leaks, mold growth, rodent infestations and/or displacement of the gutters themselves. Use a sturdy ladder to safely access the edges of your roof, then use a trowel or gutter scoop to remove refuse. Flush out the system using a power washer or a garden hose with a spray attachment. Check for cracks, rust or paint damage and missing attachments, ensure all sections are sloped enough to drain stormwater and replace any sections that can’t be repaired.

Summer is here, and that to-­do list won’t take care of itself. Plan now to take on the tasks that will help you and your family make the best possible use of your outdoor spaces in the warm weather.