5 Drivable Destinations in the United States

From every major region of the country, travelers can find a popular vacation destination within 300 miles, which is about a 3-4-hour car ride. To avoid the crowds and enjoy a getaway on their own terms, many travelers are opting for private vacation homes instead of large hotels and resorts.

“As COVID-19 continues to throw curveballs our way, many families are choosing to drive to their vacation destinations and visit vacation spots that are close to home,” said Alison Kwong, Vrbo spokesperson.

If a domestic road trip is part of your travel plans this year, consider one of these top drivable destinations across the United States, and find additional information to help plan your next road trip at Vrbo.com.

If you’re from New England, consider Hamptons, New York.

Located on the South Fork of eastern Long Island, the Hamptons is a chain of oceanside communities and popular summer destination. With its long stretches of coastline, vast farmland and quaint villages combined with upscale restaurants and boutiques, the destination can satisfy a diverse array of interests. Whether you’re looking for outdoor play or to shop to your heart’s content, staying in the Hamptons can put you in the center of it all.

If you’re from the South, make plans to visit Miramar and Rosemary Beach, Florida.

If you want to be surrounded by water, Miramar Beach is a perfect destination. One side of this peninsula in northern Florida touches the Gulf of Mexico while the other side overlooks Choctawhatchee Bay. It is a bit of a contradiction, where old traditions meet modern interests and a slower pace is balanced by plenty to see and do, including historical sites, water sports, golfing and more.

If you’re from the Upper Midwest, drive to Traverse City, Michigan.

When you’re not visiting the marina or watching the boats at picturesque Torch Lake, you can head for the historic City Opera House to check out a live performance or go for a nature walk in Traverse City State Park. Enjoy some shopping or a stop at a quiet cafe along the walkable East Front Street then take the kids to the Great Lakes Children’s Museum.

If you’re from the Lower Midwest, head to Galveston, Texas.

Galveston is known for its Victorian architecture and one of the largest concentrations of well-preserved buildings in the United States. Staying in a pet-friendly cabin can put you within walking distance of beautiful, historic neighborhoods. During your stay, consider checking out a tour of a Victorian mansion, the Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig Museum or one of the many festivals that take place throughout the year.

If you’re on the West Coast, take a trip down to San Diego.

Located on the Pacific coast, San Diego boasts gorgeous beaches, lush parks and warm, sunny weather year-round. You’ll find plenty of entertainment, like visiting the famous USS Midway aircraft carrier and historic museum, exploring the vast Balboa Park and seeing wildlife at the San Diego Zoo. Be sure to reserve some time to spend at the beach and enjoy the golden sands and calm waters.



SOURCE:

Vrbo