5 Easy Ways to Help Summer-proof Your Skin

(BPT) – During summertime, you’ll likely find you’re spending more time outdoors, soaking up the sun and enjoying activities in the fresh air. However, between the sun and other environmental elements that come with the season, summer weather can also be harsh on your skin.

Too much sun exposure can leave your skin feeling dull or dry, and at the same time, insects that can cause bites or stings thrive during this weather, leaving you with irritating, itchy blemishes that put a damper on your summer glow.

This summer, help keep your skin healthy, radiant and protected by following these five simple tips.

1. Hydrate inside and out

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated. When you’re dehydrated, your skin can look dull, causing fine lines and under-eye bags to become more noticeable. Get in the habit of carrying a reusable water bottle to hydrate wherever your summer adventures take you.

In addition to fighting dehydration, moisturize daily to keep your skin soft and supple. A lightweight, oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizer can help keep your skin hydrated without a greasy feel.

2. Apply sunscreen every day

Just because you’re not going out for a day of swimming, hiking or camping doesn’t mean you get to skip sunscreen. According to Yale Medicine, it takes just 15 minutes for the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays to damage your skin. To help protect your skin, apply sunscreen 20-30 minutes before going outside — no matter the occasion. Make it part of your everyday morning skincare routine, so you get into the habit.

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and reapply every two hours, especially if you’re outdoors or after swimming or sweating. Also, consider wearing protective clothing like a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your face and neck against harmful UV rays.

3. Add insect repellent to your skincare routine

The warmer weather means more bugs are making their summer debut, including mosquitoes. With the extra time you’re spending outside soaking in the summer sun, it’s important to make sure you’re protected from bug bites.

No one likes getting bug bites. Mosquitoes and other insect bites are not only irritating, but can also cause some mysterious (and usually itchy) blemishes on your skin. Worst off, scratching them can cause skin damage and scarring. Keep the bugs at bay by using an insect repellent as part of your skincare routine before heading outdoors. Similar to sunscreen, prevention is the best protection against bug bites, so insect repellent should be applied after sunscreen and before heading outdoors.

Mosquitoes and other insects don’t only bite when you’re hiking or camping — they are around whether you’re in your backyard or at an outdoor wedding. So, it’s important to find a repellent you feel confident in for everyday use. A great option to consider is OFF!® Clean Feel, a fragrance-free repellent that provides non-sticky protection from mosquitoes, ticks and biting flies. Formulated with Picaridin, it feels good on skin, won’t damage clothing and repels mosquitoes for up to eight hours.

While it’s important to use insect repellent every day, it never hurts to have a better understanding of what mosquito activity looks like in your area. As easily as you check the local weather, you can now check out the OFF!Cast Mosquito Forecast, which predicts local mosquito populations up to seven days in advance. While checking out the mosquito population, you can sign up to get your weekly mosquito forecast straight to your inbox!

4. Clean your skin the right way

Spending time outdoors enjoying the sunshine and summer activities means that you’ll work up a sweat. When you shower to wash off the sweat and dirt of the day, avoid hot showers.

Hot showers and baths can strip your skin of its natural oils. Instead, use lukewarm water and limit your shower time to 10 minutes or less. It also has the added benefit of keeping you cool while you get clean.

While showering, use a gentle, non-drying cleanser and body wash for your face and skin to keep your skin clean and fresh. Also, exfoliate once or twice a week with a gentle scrub to remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover.

5. Take breaks from the sun

Take regular breaks from fun in the sun to protect your skin. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, it’s best to stay indoors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. when the sun’s rays are strongest. But it’s summer and everyone wants to take advantage of the weather! So, while you’re out, look for shaded areas to avoid prolonged sun exposure. Important reminder: don’t forget to reapply sunscreen and insect repellent regularly throughout your day.

Get your summer glow while protecting and nourishing your skin. Using these five tips, you can enjoy the warmth and sunshine while protecting your skin from dryness, damage and irritating bites.