5 Festive Twists on Classic Eggnog for the Holiday Season

(BPT) – The holiday season is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than with a classic festive drink like eggnog? Shamrock Farms, a family-owned-and-operated dairy brand, has crafted rich and flavorful products, including seasonal favorite eggnog, for 100 years. A timeless holiday drink that has delighted folks since the 16th century, has evolved across cultures worldwide. While sipping it straight is wonderful, there are plenty of fun and creative ways to enjoy this traditional holiday drink.

Now, Shamrock Farms has released a must-try eggnog, perfected over three generations, exclusively at Aldi: Vanilla Spice Eggnog.

Shamrock Farms is no stranger to putting a modern twist on a classic favorite. made from a custom blend of spices and sweet vanilla flavor this holiday season.

1. Eggnog Hot Chocolate

Elevate your hot chocolate by blending it with Shamrock Farms Vanilla Spice Eggnog for a cozy, new holiday favorite. Whether you’re fixing it up for yourself or the kids, eggnog hot chocolate is a great addition to your holiday drinks roster. Make sure your hot chocolate is made with delicious, quality eggnog by shopping for Shamrock Farms Traditional, Lite or Irish Whiskey — and the new Shamrock Farms Vanilla Spice Eggnog available at your local ALDI while supplies last.

Simply heat up your favorite hot chocolate, stir in some Shamrock Farms Vanilla Spice Eggnog and add a pinch of nutmeg. Add an extra dash of holiday cheer with a spray of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon and enjoy.

2. Eggnog French Toast

Infuse the holiday spirit into your breakfast with eggnog French toast! Swap out milk for Shamrock Farms Vanilla Spice Eggnog in your go-to French toast recipe for a sweet, custard-like breakfast treat. Finish with powdered sugar, syrup, whipped cream, nutmeg and cinnamon.

3. Eggnog Cocktails

Spiked eggnog is a favorite adult holiday drink and serves as a perfect base for a variety of cocktails!

Whether you mix up an Eggnog Martini or White Russian, experience the warm, inviting flavors to pure, great-tasting cream and milk of Shamrock Farms Vanilla Spice Eggnog, a recent addition to the Shamrock Farms lineup. These modern twists on a classic drink will delight your guests. Best of all, you can turn any eggnog cocktail into a mocktail by simply omitting the alcohol.*

4. Eggnog Cookies

Freshly baked holiday cookies are a staple of the season. Add Shamrock Farms Vanilla Spice Eggnog to the mix to take your sugar cookies to the next level. Bring out the eggnog flavor in these sweet treats by adding nutmeg and rum extract to your recipe. Don’t forget to pick up a pack of holiday cookie cutters to make your cookies stand out at the next family gathering or holiday party.

5. Eggnog Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding is a crowd-pleasing dessert that you can bring to any holiday gathering. Make this classic dessert even merrier by infusing it with Shamrock Farms Vanilla Spice Eggnog! Lifestyle influencer, Erin O’Brien, is known for her delicious takes on everyday dishes. Here she upgraded the standard bread pudding recipe with the merry addition of Shamrock Farms Vanilla Spice Eggnog. Follow @Erin O’Brien’s recipe for the most mouthwatering results:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place bread into a baking dish and sprinkle with cranberries.

3. In a large mixing bowl, combine Shamrock Farms Vanilla Spice Eggnog, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of salt. Whisk until well combined.

4. Pour mixture over the bread and let it sit for 10-15 minutes.

5. Drizzle melted butter overtop and bake for approximately 40 minutes or until the top is golden brown.

6. Meanwhile, in a saucepan over medium-low heat, add eggnog, butter and sugar. Once warmed and all ingredients are well combined, add rum and cook for 1-2 more minutes. Pour over the bread pudding and enjoy!

Raise a glass (or plate) and cheers to a holiday fan-favorite! Let these five Shamrock Farms Vanilla Spice Eggnog-based holiday treats inspire you to craft your own festive creations!

*Drinking alcohol may be harmful to your health and addictive. Please drink responsibly. If you have a problem with alcohol, please visit Responsibility.org.