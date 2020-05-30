5 fun facts about The Original Margarita

(BPT) – Nothing says “summer” quite like The Original Margarita. And for the aspiring mixologist to the cocktail newbie, extra time at home is perfect for mastering The Margarita. There is nothing easier than shaking up this refreshing cocktail, in its original form or in one of its many delightful variations.

Here are some fun facts about The Margarita to help inspire your next happy hour with friends — virtual or otherwise:

1. It’s the most popular cocktail in America

Did you know that The Margarita is America’s favorite cocktail? Since Nielsen first started conducting surveys to discover bargoers’ favorite drinks in 2016, The Margarita has been the number one pick. In 2019 The Margarita edged out The Martini, The Old-Fashioned, The Mimosa and The Moscow Mule for the coveted first-place spot.

It’s no surprise now that margaritas are a popular happy hour cocktail, so make sure to share your favorite Margarita recipe with your virtual happy hour pals for toasting together.

2. The origin of The Original Margarita

The Original Margarita was created when Dallas socialite Margarita Sames mixed her two favorite spirits, Cointreau and tequila, together with lime juice while she was vacationing in Acapulco back in 1948.

3. All you need are three ingredients

The original recipe is elegant and simple. It’s easy to make, even for beginners — no fancy ingredients required.

Ingredients:

1 ounce Cointreau

2 ounces blanco tequila

1 ounce fresh lime juice

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice.

Shake and strain into a salt-rimmed rocks glass.

Garnish with a lime wheel.

4. It’s a highly customizable cocktail

The Original Margarita is a classic on its own — the recipe has stood the test of over 70 years’ time. However, it’s very easy to customize to your tastes or ingredients. Whether you’re feeling adventurous or craving a classic there is a Margarita for everyone.

Herbal — Add fresh lemon and basil for The Lemon Basil Margarita that tastes straight out of the garden. The balance of citrus and herbs gives this drink a light yet juicy flavor.

— Add fresh lemon and basil for The Lemon Basil Margarita that tastes straight out of the garden. The balance of citrus and herbs gives this drink a light yet juicy flavor. Spicy —The Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita combines the coolness of cucumber with a spicy burst of jalapeno for just the right amount of kick. Experiment with the amount of jalapeno to suit your own taste.

—The Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita combines the coolness of cucumber with a spicy burst of jalapeno for just the right amount of kick. Experiment with the amount of jalapeno to suit your own taste. Tangy — Use slices of fresh ginger and fresh mint leaves for a unique flavor combination. The spice of ginger gives The Ginger Mint Margarita a tantalizing bite that is aromatically balanced by the refreshing mint.

— Use slices of fresh ginger and fresh mint leaves for a unique flavor combination. The spice of ginger gives The Ginger Mint Margarita a tantalizing bite that is aromatically balanced by the refreshing mint. Fruity — Use seasonal, colorful fruit to shake up a Margarita that is beautiful, bright and juicy. A few berries work great.

5. It’s the salt that makes it sweet

Why the salt-rimmed glass? Salt is actually present on The Margarita glass to bring out the sweet and sour flavors of the drink. Just a pinch of salt around the rim is needed to enhance the flavors in this classic, refreshing cocktail.