5 Laundromat Etiquette and Safety Tips

From apartment buildings to college campuses and beyond, there are many places where laundry is done in a shared space. To ensure a safe and pleasant experience for everyone, there are often unspoken guidelines to abide by so that everyone can get their laundry tasks accomplished on time. Here are our top five:

Safety First – Lots of people use laundromats, including families. It can be tempting to just bring what you need, but it’s important to keep cleaning products in their original containers. And keep those containers up and out of reach of children. Our new laundromat flyer can be a helpful reminder. Timing Matters – Don’t leave clothes sitting in a washer or dryer after they’re done. Setting a timer and moving your clothes allows another person to use the machine. It also saves you from mildew if you leave clothes in the washer too long and ironing if you leave them in the dryer. If someone else’s clothes have been sitting in the machine for a while and you need it, you can usually carefully remove the clothes if there is a clean surface to place them. Take Care of the Machine – Sure, it isn’t your machine. However, if you treat the machine well and others do the same it will help make sure a working washer and dryer are available the next time you need them. This includes cleaning out the lint trap and not using more than the recommended amount of detergent. Extra product could damage the machine over time and also leave a residue that the next person may be allergic to or could damage delicate fabrics. Prevent Illnesses – One thing we became more aware of during the COVID-19 pandemic is our shared responsibility to reduce the spread of disease. And it is possible to spread germs through laundry. If you or someone in the home is sick, you may want to take extra precautions at the laundromat. Our Levels of Laundry guide can help.



























Respect One Another – As with most shared spaces, the key to a good experience is treating others how you want to be treated. Keep the volume down if it could be bothering others. Clean up after yourself. Maybe help out if a laundry newbie seems lost by sharing our Laundry Basics Overview.