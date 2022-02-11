STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania – (February 9, 2022) – According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is a crisis in the country involving fathers. They report that one out of every three children, or 24 million, live without their biological father in the home.

The problem is that fathers play an important role in their child’s life. When dad is missing from a child’s life, there’s a lot that society is missing out on as a result.

“Mothers and fathers give different, but equally important things to their children,” said Jeffrey Steiner, executive director of the Dads’ Resource Center. “Children need both their mother and father fully engaged in their upbringing to have the best chance to be successful in life.”

The government report also says there is a “father factor” in nearly all the societal ills facing the country. Divorced dads must get the opportunity to play an active role in their child’s life. In today’s society, dads are far too often pushed aside by the court, legal, county, and human services systems.

According to the Dads’ Resource Center’s analysis of the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth 1997, here are 5 reasons why divorced dads play a vital role in their child’s life:

Prosperity verse poverty. Children who have the active involvement of their father during their childhood earn 26% more than those who don't ($59,490 versus $43,938).

Social program usage. Children who did not have the active involvement of their father during their childhood were 94% more likely to have used government programs such as Women, Infants & Children, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and Workers Compensation.

Better health. Children who did not have the active involvement of their father during their childhood were 11% more likely to have smoked and 20% more likely to have used hard drugs.

Engaged citizens. Children who did not have the active involvement of their father during their childhood were 11% less likely to volunteer their time to the community,13% less likely to donate to a charity, and 26% less likely to vote.

Increased resiliency. Children who did not have the active involvement of their father during their childhood were 13% more likely to have needed mental health treatment.

“Father absence either plays a role in or is the primary driver of every societal problem this country faces,” said Steiner. “But the systems meant to protect the well-being of children pervasively deny or hinder father family involvement. Many of those in these systems know the problem exists, but there is no will to reform in a way that better serves children.”

Dads’ Resource Center was started by Dr. Joel N. Myers, a father of eight and the founder and CEO of AccuWeather. Its mission is to help combat the issues associated with children growing up without their fathers in the home. At its heart, the center is a child advocacy organization that aims to ensure that each child has the appropriate involvement and contributions from both parents.

Dads’ Resource Center has been established to benefit children of separated or divorced parents by advocating the importance of fathers having adequate opportunities to fulfill their role of fatherhood. The group helps get information regarding the issues out to the public and works with fathers to help make improvements. To get more information, visit the site at: https://dadsrc.org .

