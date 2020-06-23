5 smart strategies for cleaning and refreshing your home

(BPT) – With more of us spending time at home over the last few months, you’re probably noticing every bit of dust, pet hair and dirt accumulating on the floor and in nooks and crannies. And it’s harder than ever to keep up with regular cleaning while the whole family is together inside.

What are the best ways to focus your cleaning efforts, and how can you tackle tidying tasks with everyone underfoot?

Here are some tools and tips to keep your house — and home office, and home school — looking and feeling great.

1. Set regular cleaning times

Review everyone’s schedules and block out times for cleaning chores each week that are predictable. Enlist older kids to help out, or arrange for teens or your partner to involve younger kids in a backyard activity while you get to work indoors.

Make sure to leave enough time to get your tasks completed so you don’t feel rushed.

2. Find easy-to-use tools that get the job done

For a quick and easy deep clean of floors, plus removal of pet hair and dust from chairs, sofas and even mattresses, check out the new LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum with Kompressor. It delivers powerful suction that’s easy to maneuver — plus it compresses the collected dirt, dust and pet hair in the bin so you don’t need to empty it as often. You can also empty the bin with less scattered dust, and its five-step HEPA filtration system helps reduce allergens in your home.

Turn on and change settings easily with a single touch (unlike other vacuums that require you to hold down the on button) and the adjustable wand length reduces strain for a more comfortable clean. Plus, LG’s CordZero vacuum’s portable charging stand lets you store and charge anywhere, without drilling holes into your wall. The vacuum has two quick-release batteries for up to 120 minutes of run time.

3. Look out to cleaner pastures

Nothing makes your outlook brighter than sparkling clean windows. For a fresh and natural approach, try a blend of equal amounts distilled vinegar and hot water to wash the windows, using a squeegee to dry with no streaking.

For hard-to-reach exterior windows, consider hiring out. You’ll be amazed at the difference it makes when you have clean windows both inside and out.

4. Consider rearranging the furniture

Sometimes your furniture is arranged the way it is because, well, hasn’t it always been that way? Clearing out bulky, little-used furniture or finding a better arrangement can really breathe new life into any room.

Before beginning the hard work of moving furniture around, however, first make a plan. Talk with family members to gather their input. Sketch out the room on paper or use an online room-arranging template to explore alternatives. This is the fun part that kids may enjoy. Let everyone brainstorm and don’t dismiss any ideas out of hand — they might actually work!

Consider the flow of traffic in and out of the room, if you have a focal point (like a picture window, TV or piano) and how you actually want to use the room. Get rid of pieces that serve no purpose and don’t look good in the room. Sometimes less really is more.

5. Launder or deep clean fabrics

If it’s been a while since you’ve done a deep clean, launder fabrics that are machine washable (like sofa covers or lightweight curtains) and use a steam cleaner for carpet and upholstery. Steam cleaning equipment can be rented if necessary.

Refreshing your home regularly not only helps improve your health by reducing allergens, but can also really lift your mood and outlook. Spending more time at home will be much more pleasant and enjoyable when you know your whole environment is fresh and clean.

