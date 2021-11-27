5 Steps for Better Meal Prep

(Culinary.net) Eating healthier and saving time around the house are common goals for many families, and there’s one solution that can help attain both: meal-prepping. By planning and preparing meals in advance of each week, you can practice better portion control while creating free time for normally hectic mornings, afternoons and evenings.

Consider these tips to start your meal-prepping process:

Include the whole family. By letting everybody in on meal-prepping, you’re helping ensure everyone is satisfied with the breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks that become your end results. Even if you only plan to work in advance on lunches, for instance, loved ones will likely enjoy the process more if all are pleased with the meals they enjoy later. Plan the meals. Once the whole gang is included and on-board, start brainstorming the recipes and dishes you’d like to make. Try starting with just one course at first – lunch is likely to be the easiest – to help keep meal-prepping simple at the start. Buy ingredients in bulk. Whether your grocery shopping takes place over the weekend or on a free weeknight, purchasing ingredients and supplies in bulk – without overbuying perishables like fruits and veggies – can help make sure you have everything you need once it’s time to build the meals themselves. Head to the kitchen. Pick one day each week when you can plan to spend ample time in the kitchen making your meals. Use cooking techniques that are less hands-on, like baking or slow-cooking, as often as possible so you can multitask throughout. Sort and divide. Using quality food containers to keep your meals as fresh as possible, start splitting up servings in ways that fuel you and family while instituting improved portion control. By sorting out specific meals ahead of time, you can begin creating better eating habits.

