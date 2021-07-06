5 steps to choosing the perfect all-inclusive resort

(BPT) – After a year of being stuck at home, many could use a change of scenery and a much-needed escape from the monotony of day-to-day life during the pandemic. Imagine waking up each morning and everything you need is right at your fingertips — sun, fun, entertainment, relaxation, great food and drink and your favorite travel companions.

That’s daily life at an all-inclusive resort, and it explains why they’re the preferred vacation destination for so many people. Americans are excited about getting back to the sun and the sand; in a recent survey, nearly a quarter of would-be travelers want their first post-pandemic vacation to be at a tropical beach.

Whether it’s your first vacation after the pandemic or you’ve already started to travel again, an all-inclusive can make the trip a breeze. You don’t need to worry over pulling together the logistics of scheduling hotel accommodations, restaurants or entertainment. Within your package, you’ll be offered a full range of activities, adventures and dining options to please everyone in your party.

All-inclusive resorts can be excellent destination choices in today’s climate, since most of their activities are outdoors with strict cleaning and social distancing policies in place. And with cleaning programs implemented at many resorts, guests can enjoy a clean and safe experience and peace of mind throughout their all-inclusive stay.

Ready to move forward with the stress-free vacation that offers it all in one easy package? Consider these suggestions as you search and dream.

1) Decide on an adults-only or family-friendly resort. Are you seeking uninterrupted relaxation, or is your goal to make long-lasting family memories? There’s an all-inclusive resort for everyone; some focus on creating calm, relaxing settings, while others welcome children and have a range of activities to satisfy those with boundless energy. Hilton La Romana in Punta Cana has options for both, offering guests the choice of family and adult-only resorts.

2) Plan to vacation safely. Ensure that your destination offers opportunities for guests to follow social distancing guidelines, while still ensuring access to fabulous amenities. At Hilton Playa del Carmen in the Riviera Maya region of Mexico, guests seeking extra privacy may book a suite with their own swim-up access, featuring semi-private pools and private terraces equipped with lounging chaises and hammocks.

3) Consider an exotic tropical location. Beautiful natural surroundings can be balm for the soul and may even give you a new perspective on life. Look around for a destination that takes you out of your everyday surroundings and delights your senses. Often, there’s nothing more invigorating than sweeping ocean views, palm-lined white sand beaches and turquoise waters.

4) Seek out favorite activities (or don’t). Decide how you’d really like to spend time on your getaway. You may truly need to just lay low, relax, unwind and enjoy a cocktail or a massage at the spa. Alternatively, you may be seeking a chance to learn windsurfing, practice your scuba diving, dance the night away or tour local historic sites. All-inclusive resorts can help you plan your favorite activities based on your personal interests and preferred travel itinerary.

5) Check out menu options. By definition, all-inclusive resorts include meals, snacks and drinks in their daily rates. After months of menu planning and scouring the internet for new recipes to keep mealtime interesting, that’s a welcome indulgence that takes away the guesswork and responsibility of cooking. If you consider that to be the greatest perk (and many guests do), you’ll want to choose a resort that places a high priority on the quality and variety of your culinary experiences. The best ones usually offer lots of choices with multiple restaurants, bars and lounges, with delicious, innovative and (often) locally inspired dishes geared toward pleasing a wide spectrum of guests.

Your next venture to an all-inclusive resort may be the cure for your wanderlust and may become your new favorite travel memory. Learn more about choosing the ideal all-inclusive hotel for your wants and needs at Hiltonbyplaya.com.