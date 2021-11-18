5 Steps to Design a DIY Dream Closet

(Family Features) Whether you’re a stylist with an eye for fashion who chooses each garment carefully or the laid-back type who can rock the first outfit you find each morning, the closet provides a location for inspiration.

Turning bland closet space into a truly eye-catching room calls for a little planning and DIY creativity.

Plan it out

Creating the perfect closet space begins with your ideas. Think about the details such as how you want the space to look and the amount and type of storage you need. Envision everything from colors and finishes to the physical shape.

Focus on practicality

Once you’ve dreamed up your ideal closet, compare your ideas with the space you have available and adjust your plans to fit your footprint and budget. This step allows you to get creative with ways to maximize your space and use every available inch to create a closet that gives you the function and aesthetic you desire.

Keep it organized

A beautiful closet likely won’t mean as much for you if it isn’t functional, and organization is a key to true functionality. Keep your space organized in a stylish manner with an option like the ClosetMaid Revolution Storage Ottoman, a convenient, easy-to-assemble, multi-use piece designed for closets or any area of your home. Able to hold up to 12 pairs of shoes, its rotating design maximizes storage for functional appeal.

Remain detail-oriented

It’s not just the structure that can bring your dream closet to life; little touches can add up in a big way. Upgrade your light fixture, for example, and look for other ways to personalize the space for a look that’s all yours, such as shelving to display treasured photos or keepsakes, or a spot on the wall for a vision board to draw inspiration from as you begin each day.

Change up the color

Introduce light and personality into your closet with rich color and style. Add accent color on the walls behind your clothes or incorporate color with the structural elements. On-trend finishes can help make the space pop by complementing the colors of your wardrobe.

