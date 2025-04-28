5 Things Funeral Directors Wish Everyone Knew

(Family Features) Most people don’t want to think about death – let alone talk about it. When the time comes, families often find themselves overwhelmed, not only by grief but by the many decisions that need to be made quickly.

Funeral directors witness this every day. They see the stress and confusion that can come when there is no plan in place and the peace of mind that comes with thoughtful preparation.

After consulting funeral directors nationwide, the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) uncovered five things they wish families knew before a death occurs.

It’s Never Too Early to Start Planning

While everyone knows death and taxes are inevitable, conversations about death are often avoided.

Simply documenting your wishes and discussing your preferences with your family can alleviate the difficult decisions your loved ones will have to make in the future. Speak with a funeral director to explore the many options for planning a meaningful funeral.

Legal and Financial Details Can Cause Unexpected Issues

Families often don’t realize power of attorney ends at death, meaning a designated person can no longer make decisions or access bank accounts once an individual dies.

To avoid complications, consider adding a trusted loved one to your bank account and ensure life insurance beneficiaries are up to date. Too often, deceased individuals leave minor children, deceased spouses or former partners as beneficiaries, leading to legal and financial challenges.

Final Wishes Shouldn’t Be In Your Will

Many people believe the best place to document their final wishes is in their will. However, wills are often not read until after funeral services take place, making them an unreliable way to communicate last requests. Instead, discuss and document your wishes with family members or a trusted funeral professional who can keep your wishes on file until there is a need.

There Are a Variety of Memorialization Options

End-of-life planning offers more choices than many realize. While burial remains a common preference, cremation is an increasingly popular choice and can even include a viewing and funeral service. Additionally, eco-friendly options, such as alkaline hydrolysis, natural burial and natural organic reduction are becoming more widely available for those seeking green memorialization. In fact, according to NFDA’s 2024 Consumer Awareness and Preferences Study, 68% of respondents expressed interest in green funeral options.

Exploring these possibilities with a funeral professional can help ensure your final arrangements reflect your values, traditions and personal wishes.

Funeral Directors Don’t Just Manage Funerals – They’re Trusted Guides In Honoring Life

Funeral directors play a vital role in helping families create meaningful services that reflect their loved one’s life, values and traditions. Whether planning ahead or facing a recent loss, funeral professionals provide expertise, compassionate care and personalized guidance during one of life’s most difficult moments.

Choosing the right funeral director is an important decision and finding someone who understands your needs can make all the difference in honoring your loved one in a personal and meaningful way.

Start the conversation today by talking about end-of-life planning. It isn’t easy, but it’s one of the most important conversations you can have with your loved ones. A little planning today can make a world of difference tomorrow.

