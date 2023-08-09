5 Tips for a Seamless Back-to-school Transition

(BPT) – From shopping for school supplies and new clothes to organizing schedules and carpooling to extracurricular activities, the back-to-school season can become a hectic time for parents and children alike. This can leave the entire family feeling overwhelmed.

Fortunately, with some strategic planning, families can ease the transition and create a smoother, happier back-to-school experience. Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner shares a few tips and tricks to ensure you get an A+ on the school year ahead.

1. Prep early

Procrastination can be a significant source of stress during the back-to-school season. To avoid last-minute panic, plan ahead by creating a checklist or family calendar of all the essential tasks that need to be completed so you can stay organized. This can include making note of any needed school supplies, getting everyone back to a normal sleep schedule and building out a list of healthy school lunch and snack ideas.

2. Involve the kids

Getting the kids involved in the back-to-school preparations lightens your workload and makes them feel more responsible and excited about the academic year ahead. Take them along shopping for school supplies and encourage them to organize their study space. When kids feel a sense of ownership in the process, it can reduce stress for parents.

3. Implement good hygiene habits

Avoid unwanted sickness during the school year by teaching children the importance of good hygiene. Before heading back to school, you can teach children tips like handwashing before meals and after using the restroom, covering their mouths and noses when they cough or sneeze and reinforcing the habit of carrying hand sanitizer in their backpacks.

4. Sign up for after-school activities

Whether it be sports, art or music classes, enrolling your kids in after-school activities is important for getting them structure, allowing them to socialize and burn off extra energy. Extracurriculars help kids to develop positive habits and promote emotional, physical and social development, according to WebMD. Plus, it gives parents more time to prepare dinner and other aspects of the nighttime routine!

5. Meal and snack prep

Healthy eating is vital for your family’s overall well-being and academic performance. To save time and ensure nutritious meals, plan ahead with weekly menus. Prepare lunchboxes the night before with a variety of fruits, veggies, whole grains and protein-rich items. Blatner recommends incorporating Eggland’s Best eggs into your meal prep, which have more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs and provide a natural energy boost throughout the day. They’re also an excellent source of Vitamin B2, which helps manage stress — ideal for busy school days.

Try these Bacon-and-Egg Breakfast Tacos from Eggland’s Best! They’re a delicious and easy way to prep for the week ahead and are guaranteed to keep your family feeling happy and satisfied all day.

Bacon-and-Egg Breakfast Tacos

Ingredients:

4 large Eggland’s Best eggs

1/8 teaspoon table salt

Pinch pepper

1 slice bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 scallion, sliced thin

4 (6-inch) flour or corn tortillas

1/2 cup tomato salsa

1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 lime, cut into wedges

Directions:

1. In medium bowl, whisk eggs, salt and pepper until well combined and uniform yellow color, about 1 minute. Set aside.

2. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook bacon over medium heat, stirring occasionally with rubber spatula until crispy, about 4 minutes.

3. Stir scallion into skillet and cook until just softened, about 1 minute.

4. Add eggs to skillet and gently stir, scraping bottom of skillet, until eggs have clumped and are still slightly wet, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off heat and slide skillet to cool burner.

5. Stack tortillas on microwave-safe plate, cover with damp dish towel, and heat in microwave until warm, about 20 seconds.

6. Divide egg mixture among warm tortillas. Serve with salsa, cheese and lime wedges.