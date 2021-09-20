5 Tips for a Stress-Free Morning

(Family Features) Mornings are often the most important part of the day – they can make or break your mood and set the tone for all of your to-dos. To help combat the hecticness that can arrive when the sun comes up, consider these five tips for a stress-free start to the day.

Fine-tune your fashion at night. Whether you are focused on getting yourself out the door or have kids who need to get to school, planning what to wear the night before can help save time. When the clock is ticking and you have somewhere to be, the fear of a missing shoe or misplaced accessory can throw everything off.

Express gratitude. Take a few moments after rising to jot down or be mindful of a few things you are grateful for, no matter how big or small. Starting the day in a positive state of mind can lift your mood and provide residual benefits throughout the day.

Organize what leaves with you. Designate a place where everyone can stash the things they need to take when they leave the house – whether it’s a backpack, purse, briefcase or gym bag. When you return home at night, empty used or unneeded items and replace them so you can grab and go in the morning.

Boost your breakfast routine. While cereal or toast are easy standbys, certain days call for a more savory breakfast. Skip dirtying dishes at home and snag Wendy’s on-the-go. Breakfast becomes a breeze with craveable breakfast sandwiches like the Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant, both made with fresh-cracked eggs and housed on warm, flaky croissants. For caffeine lovers, grab a hot coffee made with 100% Arabica beans, cold brew coffee steeped for 12 hours or a one-of-a-kind Frosty-ccino – cold brew coffee topped with Frosty creamer – for that extra kick to jump start your day. See the complete breakfast lineup at Wendys.com or on its mobile app.

Avoid distractions. If you’re like many people, reaching for your phone is the first thing you do after opening your eyes. However, this trap can get you sucked into emails, scrolling through your newsfeed or falling into a social media rabbit hole, which devours precious time. Force yourself to leave your phone and other similar distractions out of your morning routine to get out the door more efficiently.

No one wants to start the day in chaos. Simple time management and planning can help make hectic mornings more enjoyable and productive.



SOURCE:

Wendy’s