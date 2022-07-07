5 Tips for Keeping Hardwoods Handsome

(Family Features) With its rich tones and distinguished style, hardwood flooring can be a beautiful design element of your home. However, it’s important to know the proper care procedures to maintain its condition for decades to come.

Consider these tips for keeping hardwoods in tip-top shape:

Guard Against Water – Water can penetrate deep into the wood, causing stains and ruining the outside finish. Use plastic trays under potted plants and pets’ bowls. Wipe up spills and accidents immediately.

Use Area Rugs – If you have any heavy traffic areas – by the front door, hallways or around the kitchen table or couch, for example – use area rugs to protect against wear and tear. Area rugs are also an easy way to boost the style factor of your home.

Take Off Your Shoes – Encourage family members and guests to take off their shoes when they walk in. Shoes can bring in sand and dirt, so position area rugs at door entryways to act as barriers.

Sweep or Vacuum Regularly – Dust and dirt can act as sandpaper, wreaking havoc on your floor's finish. A weekly sweep can help keep this at bay while enhancing your flooring's general appearance. If using your vacuum, be sure to use an attachment with soft brushes to guard from additional wear.

Clean Naturally – For a deep clean, ditch the harsh chemicals. Simply pour 1 cup of vinegar into a bucket with 1 gallon of water, mixing well. Use a soft mop and move in the direction of the floorboards. Go over with a clean, soft towel to dry excess water.

By following these simple steps, you and your family will be able to cherish your hardwood floors for many years to come. Learn more at eLivingtoday.com.



SOURCE:

Family Features