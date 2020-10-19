5 ways a weighted blanket can improve your life

(BPT) – Quality sleep is essential to good health, but daily life — the stresses of work and family, too much screen time, caffeine or alcohol — disrupts our body’s natural sleep cycle. One tool to promote better sleep is a weighted blanket, but the benefits go beyond sleep.

Here are five benefits weighted blankets provide.

1. Helps you fall asleep faster — Most of us know what it’s like to toss and turn at night just waiting to fall asleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation, it should take 10-20 minutes to fall asleep. If it takes you more time than that there are steps you can take like adding a weighted blanket to your bedtime routine.

2. Helps you stay asleep longer — The CDC says adults should get between seven and nine hours of sleep each night. If you’re in need of more restful slumber, a product like a Tranquility weighted blanket and its calming pressure can help you sleep more soundly with fewer bouts of restlessness so you wake feeling more rested.

3. Enhances relaxation — Weighted blankets offer Deep Touch Pressure (DTP), a sensory experience similar to a soothing hug, which works to relax the nervous system and in turn creates a feeling of calm so you can rest more comfortably. A weighted blanket isn’t just for bedtime — it can be used to create a more relaxing experience when you’re winding down on the couch or even on a Zoom call.

“Research shows that weighted blankets can help with better relaxation and sleep, two things that are critical to overall health,” says wellness expert Jamie Hess of NYCfitfam. “It’s important to take care of yourself, both mentally and physically and I’ve found adding a Tranquility weighted blanket to my daily routine helps me reclaim my calm.”

4. Provides comfort — Many Americans experience stress and anxiety with daily life, and since the onset of COVID-19, more Americans than ever are experiencing these emotions. If someone you know is going through a rough patch, giving the soothing comfort of a weighted blanket can be a thoughtful and personal way to show you care.

5. Makes a thoughtful gift for giving — A weighted blanket can be a great gift for anyone in your life, especially during the holidays where people may not be gathering like they typically do. While many online weighted blanket models run upwards of $200, Tranquility weighted blankets offer the same benefits for less, making it an accessible gift option for everyone on your list.

If you have been on the fence about trying a weighted blanket, you might want to consider this soothing, sleep-inducing comfort.