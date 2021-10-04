5 ways to celebrate and support honey bees

(BPT) – Did you know honey bees are responsible for over 35% of the foods you eat, as well as the honey you enjoy? Honey bees are vital to the health of the planet and to the food chain, as they are necessary for pollinating more than 90 food crops including fruits, vegetables and nuts — plus alfalfa, which is used as feed for the livestock that supply our meat and dairy.

There are many ways you can enjoy the fruits of the honey bees’ labor, while also helping to support their habitats and ensuring they’ll be around for generations to come. The National Honey Board has partnered with registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, RDN, to bring you her favorite planet-friendly tips and ideas.

“Honey is one of my go-to staples because of its pure qualities and positive impact on crucial pollinators,” said Michalczyk. “I like to recommend honey to my clients who want wholesome ingredients they can feel good about consuming, without having to compromise taste — as honey is a flavorful addition to a variety of foods and beverages.”

Here are Michalczyk’s tips for enjoying and celebrating the hardworking pollinator.

1. Celebrate pollinator foods

Honey bees pollinate plants and trees in all 50 U.S. states, and are needed to pollinate over 90 crops. So the next time you are enjoying apples, avocados, cherries, almonds or sunflower seeds, you can celebrate the fact that all of these foods are made possible by hardworking honey bees.

2. Sweat for bees

Movement is key to a balanced life. Skip the pesticides in your yard and pull weeds by hand instead. Then make sure to plant bee-friendly flowers and flowering herbs in your garden and yard. Get the whole family involved and let kids know which flowers are good for bees, so they’ll know to get excited when they see bees around in the future.

3. Expand your produce palate

Pollinators, including honey bees, are responsible for 1 in every 3 bites of food that everyone eats, including many fruits and vegetables. Eating a wide variety of produce plays a role in enhancing the diversity of your gut microbiome, which has been reported to be good for your overall health.

4. Work in daily natural energy boosters

Consider a mid-afternoon break with a cup of tea sweetened with honey. Green and black tea both contain beneficial antioxidants, and honey is a 100% pure and natural energy booster.

5. Make it Mediterranean

Take a page from the popular Mediterranean diet and fill your plate with whole grains, lean proteins like fish, unsaturated fats, fruits and veggies — and use honey whenever possible. Honey is traditionally part of the Mediterranean-Style Dietary Pattern, as recognized in the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Next, try Michalczyk’s tasty recipe, which features honey and other foods that have been produced by the work of honey bees:

Honey Apple Flatbread

Ingredients

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup mascarpone or cream cheese, softened

1 whole-wheat flatbread, pre-cooked

1 Honeycrisp apple (or any other favorite apple variety), thinly sliced

1/4 cup pecan pieces

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds

2 teaspoons cinnamon

Directions

Mix honey together with mascarpone or cream cheese until combined.

Spread a thin layer of the cheese-honey mixture on flatbread and top with apple slices, pecan pieces, pumpkin seeds and cinnamon — plus an extra drizzle of honey, if desired.

Makes 1 serving.