5 Ways to Elevate Ramen for the Ultimate Night In

(BPT) – Looking for the ultimate night in? Look no further than the deliciously comforting cup of ramen! Whether you’re a novice noodle enthusiast or a ramen devotee, making ramen at home is the ultimate way to create a cozy evening filled with mouthwatering flavors.

Ramen is infinitely customizable. With the right ingredients and pairings, you can upgrade your ramen experience to create a meal you won’t soon forget. So, grab your chopsticks and check out five ways you can elevate your ramen experience this winter.

1. Create a ramen tasting experience

Upgrade your ramen game by turning it into a tasting adventure. Instead of sticking to one flavor, prepare multiple flavors and styles to sample! For example, Cup Noodles Stir Fry Rice with Noodles combines timeless Asian takeout-inspired recipes like General Tso’s Chicken, Japanese Teriyaki Chicken, and Thai Yellow Curry with bite-sized noodles and rice. For more traditional stir fry dishes, reach for Cup Noodles Stir Fry which features flavor-forward noodle selections including the vegetarian-friendly Sweet Chili, savory Korean BBQ flavor and more. Slurp through the line up and dive into a flavor journey, experiencing the unique tasting notes of each product.

2. Pair with a craft beer

For leveling up your ramen, a craft brew pairing is the perfect way to elevate your dining experience in a flavor-forward fashion. Cup Noodles recently partnered with Advanced Cicerone Mandy Naglich to pair a selection of its products with a craft beer based on their ingredients. The result – a flavor-forward Noodles + Brews pairing guide people can easily create at home. “Any eating experience can be elevated by thoughtfully pairing flavors,” said Naglich. “When noodles and craft brews come together in the perfect match, suddenly familiar flavors are revitalized into something that is memorable and fun.”

3. Add veggies for extra crunch

What makes a truly delicious bowl of ramen isn’t just the taste. Texture also plays a huge part in your dining experience. For added crunch, set out small bowls of topping options like bok choy, bean sprouts, sliced mushrooms and onions. These veggies’ crispness provides a satisfying contrast to the tender noodles, taking your bowl of ramen to new heights.

4. Add in egg or tofu for protein

No meal is complete without protein! Pack your ramen with a protein punch by adding a soft-boiled egg or cubes of tofu. A perfectly cooked soft-boiled egg adds a rich taste, while tofu offers a plant-based protein option, adding more nutrition to your steaming bowl of noodles.

For a gourmet touch, try marinating the tofu in soy sauce or sesame oil. To save time, you can place the tofu cubes in a food container with your choice of marinade the night before. However, even just 30 minutes is enough to impart tofu with your chosen flavor.

5. Add a little bit of spice

Combat the cold weather with a kick of heat in your warm soup this season. Add a drizzle of your favorite hot sauce or chili oil and a dab of spicy miso paste. You can also use spicy ingredients like chili flakes or slices of jalapeno. No matter what you choose, a little bit of spice boosts a soup’s flavor and heat to warm you from the inside out during even the coldest seasons.

Elevating a bowl of ramen doesn’t have to be complicated. Using these five simple tips, you can create a truly delicious and memorable dining experience this winter. Savor your nights and fight the colder weather with a bowl of soup that will warm your stomach and your spirits.