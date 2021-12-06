5 Ways to Go Plant-First with Your Pet

(Family Features) There are many reasons people shift toward eating less meat. While some are looking to improve personal health, others are making the conscious decision to reduce meat consumption for the health of the planet.

However, doing good for Mother Nature with your diet doesn’t mean you have to go full vegan or swear off meat forever. If everyone takes collective, small steps toward a greener world, it can help better the planet – dogs can help, too. If you’re looking to try a plant-first lifestyle for you and your dog, consider committing to these simple tips from KARMA™ pet food. Visit karmapetfoods.com/kollective to learn more about leading an earth-friendly lifestyle with your pet.

Go Meatless One Day a Week

When starting out on your plant-first journey, it can be intimidating to figure out how to cook without animal proteins, especially if you’ve been eating that way your whole life. Sometimes, it’s easiest to start small. Try to go meatless one day a week. Once you get the hang of cooking meatless meals, you may find you’re more comfortable making recipes without meat more often.

Focus on Protein-Rich Plants

There are a variety of protein-rich plants available, including tofu (made from soybeans), lentils, nuts, seeds, quinoa, beans, potatoes, vegetables and more. Open any plant-focused cookbook and you will find plenty of recipes to try. From familiar favorites modified to be meatless to new, adventurous combinations, you may find a new go-to dish.

Try Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

As more people are searching for alternative proteins, many are turning to plant-based “meat” alternatives. As you peruse the grocery store aisles, you may find a variety of plant-based meat alternatives created to look, feel and taste like the real thing. Several restaurant chains also offer these plant-based meat alternatives on their menus, so you have options whether eating in or dining out.

Eat Animal Protein Other Than Red Meat

You don’t have to fully abandon meat. It’s about taking small steps. Try just making a shift away from red meat. By making a choice to consume animal proteins that make less of an environmental impact, such as chicken or fish, you are still taking a step toward a greener lifestyle.

Try a Plant-First Pet Food

Even dogs can play a role in going plant first. One simple way to make a positive change is to incorporate a plant-first, nutritious diet for your dog. Talk to your veterinarian about switching your dog to a plant-first dog food, such as KARMA Balanced Nutrition, which is crafted with more than 60% plants plus real chicken or sustainably sourced white fish. With a balance of plant and meat proteins, you can nourish your dog’s whole-body health and vitality while living a greener lifestyle.



SOURCE:

Karma