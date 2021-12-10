5 Ways to Stay Balanced During the Busy Holiday Season

(Family Features) As bright and joyful as the holidays can be, the hustle and bustle of the season can also leave people feeling overwhelmed. Remembering to slow down and find ways to maintain self-care between festivities can make the holidays more enjoyable.

Supporting a healthy lifestyle can be as easy as taking small actions when life gets hectic. Chakra Earthsong, founder of KeVita – makers of prebiotic and probiotic drinks – recommends these tips for integrating self-care during the season. Visit kevita.com for more information.



(Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

1. Get the Family Involved – In the midst of the busyness, activities that include the entire family – like scavenger hunts, crafts, making placemats and table decor for holiday meals and cooking – can create special moments that get the feel-good emotions flowing. It’s also a good idea to get fresh air, whether it’s a walk, bike ride or hike to look at decorations.

2. Take Time for Yourself – Togetherness is one of the best aspects of the winter holidays but making time for favorite personal activities can help keep stress levels low. Whether it’s keeping up with hobbies, meditating, exercising or “me time” moments such as wrapping holiday gifts with music playing, these breaks can positively boost your mood and overall productivity.

3. Practice Healthy Habits – Enjoying delicious holiday foods and treats are highlights of the season. One way to balance those indulgences with wellness goals is adding probiotics to daily routines. Probiotics are the live micro-organisms referred to as “good” bacteria that, when consumed in the correct amounts, may provide health benefits, such as improving digestion. Another option to keep your goals on track is adding prebiotic fiber – the fiber that contributes to the good bacteria in the gut. Try an option like KeVita’s Prebiotic Shots, a convenient way to support your digestive health and wellness routines on the go.

4. Enjoy Holiday Treats in Moderation – Parties often involve enjoying holiday baked goods, snacking and chatting but can sometimes lead to overindulgence. Practicing mindful or intuitive eating and making smart swaps, such as mocktails over cocktails, are two ways to find balance and enjoy events.

5. Experiment with New Recipes – Most hosts have their own holiday go-to’s and traditions, and adding fun beverages is one of the easiest ways to try something new while also squeezing in functional benefits. One idea is to mix up light and bubbly drinks that offer a festive feel. Earthsong recommends this Lemon Ginger Merry Mocktail, made with KeVita’s Sparkling Probiotic Drinks, which contain billions of live probiotics.

Lemon Ginger Merry Mocktail

Prep time: 3 minutes

Yield: 16 ounces

2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds, plus additional for garnish, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons molasses

5 small mint leaves

1 cup KeVita Lemon Ginger Sparkling Probiotic Drink

1/4 cup pomegranate juice

3/4 cup ice

1 mint sprig, for garnish

In glass, muddle 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds, molasses and mint leaves.

Add probiotic drink, pomegranate juice and ice.

Stir gently.

Garnish with additional pomegranate seeds and mint sprig.



SOURCE:

KeVita