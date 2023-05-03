5 Ways to Treat Your Furry Friends

(Family Features) May is National Pet Month, making it a “purr-fect” time for families to spoil their furry family members. Americans are no strangers to spending money on their pets, though.

In fact, pet parents are taking greater initiative in providing for their pets’ health and lifestyle. In 2022, Americans spent $136 billion on their pets, up more than 10% from 2021, according to the American Pet Products Association.

Get Outside

Going for a walk, heading to a dog park or simply running in the backyard can all provide fun, engaging ways for pets to get outside and enjoy some sunshine. Join in on the action with a game of fetch using your pet’s favorite ball or toy so you can bond with your furry friend all while getting a little exercise.

Feed Pets Their Favorite Foods

Feeding your dog the best food possible, like fresh food, has become increasingly popular. A veterinary-formulated option like Pure Balance Pro+ has its own fresh dog food and is a healthy and affordable option to keep pups satisfied.

Plan a Play Date

Inviting a friend or family member who has his or her own furry friend gives your pet an opportunity to play with another animal while you enjoy catching up with your own companion. Whether you’re in the backyard or at a dog park, it’s an out-of-the-norm experience for pets that allows them to socialize, play and make the day feel special. Just toss out a few toys and let them run or, for a more challenging and engaging day of play, set up an obstacle course for them to explore together.

Support a Good Cause

If you want to shop for a cause to help other pets while celebrating your own, check out Best Friends Animal Society’s line of pet gear, apparel, toys and accessories, exclusively available on Walmart.com. Proceeds support the nonprofit organization and its mission to make every shelter no-kill by 2025. Pet parents can also spread the pet love by using the retailer’s Spark Good Round Up at checkout online or in-app to donate to more than 500 pet charities.

Keep Your Pet Healthy and Happy

Keeping pets healthy is the most important thing a pet parent can do. With innovative cat litter options available in the cat aisle, it’s easy to get the scoop on your cat’s well-being. For example, some lines make keeping track of your cat’s health easier with crystals that detect medical issues by changing colors when something is wrong.

