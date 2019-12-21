A Delectable Dessert

(Culinary.net) Add the rich flavor of caramel to your dessert table with a recipe like this No Bake Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake for a tempting, tasty treat.
No Bake Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake
- 10 graham crackers, crumbled
- 7 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
- caramel sauce, divided
- 16 ounces cream cheese
- 7 tablespoons powdered sugar
- 1 cup whipping cream
- chocolate covered caramels
- Place graham crackers in re-sealable plastic bag. Using rolling pin or soup can, roll graham crackers into fine crumbs.
- In medium bowl, add cracker crumbs, melted butter, sugar and cinnamon; stir until combined. Press into bottom of pie plate. Drizzle caramel sauce over crust; set aside.
- In medium bowl, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar and whipping cream. Pour over graham cracker crust. Refrigerate 24 hours.
- Place chocolate caramel candy pieces around pie. Drizzle with caramel sauce. Refrigerate leftovers.
