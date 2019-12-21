Fall 2019
May 2019
Dec. 2019 new logo
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
Internet Iceberg – Cable Shark
Weekly Specials
Accepting New Patients
January Start with us

A Delectable Dessert

(Culinary.net) Add the rich flavor of caramel to your dessert table with a recipe like this No Bake Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake for a tempting, tasty treat.

Find more dessert recipes at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

No Bake Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake

  • 10        graham crackers, crumbled
  • 7          tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/4       cup sugar
  • 1          tablespoon cinnamon
  • caramel sauce, divided
  • 16        ounces cream cheese
  • 7          tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 1          cup whipping cream
  • chocolate covered caramels
  1. Place graham crackers in re-sealable plastic bag. Using rolling pin or soup can, roll graham crackers into fine crumbs.
  2. In medium bowl, add cracker crumbs, melted butter, sugar and cinnamon; stir until combined. Press into bottom of pie plate. Drizzle caramel sauce over crust; set aside.
  3. In medium bowl, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar and whipping cream. Pour over graham cracker crust. Refrigerate 24 hours.
  4. Place chocolate caramel candy pieces around pie. Drizzle with caramel sauce. Refrigerate leftovers.

SOURCE:
Culinary.net

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Watershed Locations January
Rotating Ad
Route Driver PT NB
February 2017
June 2019
Logo Panel April 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
T and J Jan 2016
NBLS Website