A Delectable Dessert

No Bake Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake

10 graham crackers, crumbled

7 tablespoons butter, melted

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

caramel sauce, divided

16 ounces cream cheese

7 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 cup whipping cream

chocolate covered caramels

Place graham crackers in re-sealable plastic bag. Using rolling pin or soup can, roll graham crackers into fine crumbs. In medium bowl, add cracker crumbs, melted butter, sugar and cinnamon; stir until combined. Press into bottom of pie plate. Drizzle caramel sauce over crust; set aside. In medium bowl, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar and whipping cream. Pour over graham cracker crust. Refrigerate 24 hours. Place chocolate caramel candy pieces around pie. Drizzle with caramel sauce. Refrigerate leftovers.

