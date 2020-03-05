HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

February 11, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of January 28, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for January 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 10,648.57

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress

Old Business

Baltz inspected roads with Jason Sisco (Wood Co. Eng. Office) and Mr. Sisco is preparing estimates.

New Business

Baltz formally recognized Stanley Baltz for his contribution and assistance with snow removal during the recent storm.

Brent Crouse presented check for $500 for Blaw Knox paver deemed no longer needed by the Township.

Baltz presented check for zoning permit from Jeff Long for new house.

Davis and Wymer will be meeting with Wood Co. Economic Development on 2/13/2020 at 1:30pm.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to set a limit of $10,000 for Blanket Purchase Orders for 2020. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Wymer to set the hourly rate paid to Stanley Baltz at $20/hour effective 2/1/2020. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the 2020 Permanent Appropriations as presented by the Fiscal Officer. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.