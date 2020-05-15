CSP to Resume Operations

Continental Structural Plastics to Resume Operations with Extensive Safety Protocols in Place

Auburn Hills, Michigan – May 14, 2020 — As Continental Structural Plastics (CSP) resumes production operations at its facilities around the world, the company is doing so with the health and safety of its employees at the forefront.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control, OSHA and the World Health Organization, CSP has implemented extensive new safety protocols within its manufacturing, R&D and headquarters facilities to protect the health of its employees, their families and the communities in which they operate. All returning employees will be trained in these new protocols, and Corporate Environmental Health and Safety will conduct regular audits to ensure all appropriate measures are being followed consistently.

“We are taking a very balanced approach to getting back to business while at the same time ensuring our operations are as safe as possible for our employees,” said Steve Rooney, CEO of CSP. “We want our employees and their families to be assured that it is safe to return to work, and that our efforts to protect them will be on-going, so long as the COVID-19 virus remains a threat.”

The new protocols include regular disinfecting and cleaning of all areas of the facility, daily self-health screenings prior to the beginning of each shift, staggered shifts and breaks, social distancing in break and kitchen areas, altered work spaces whenever possible to facilitate social distancing, the wearing of masks, and hand-sanitizer available extensively throughout the facilities. A high-level overview of the company’s comprehensive safety protocols is included with this advisory. It can also be found on the company’s website at cspplastics.com.

About Continental Structural Plastics

Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company, has provided leading-edge technologies in lightweight composite solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC and construction industries for 50 years. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, CSP provides full-service engineering support, and holds multiple patents covering materials development and manufacturing processes. The company has operations on three continents and more than 4,300 employees. For more information, visit cspplastics.com.