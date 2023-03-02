TICKETS ON SALE NOW!



Join us for our 5th Annual Horseback Eggstravanza!

Come ride a horse ($10 per rider, adults and children welcome, no age limits as long as they can ride safely and follow directions, weight limit 225lbs).

Complete activities in our trail to collect Easter eggs filled with candy and prizes!

There are special prize eggs throughout the day too, with large prizes and even cash gift cards!

While you are here, grab some great food, get your face painted, play stick horse games for a chance at more candy and prizes, stop by the photo booth and grab your whole family for horse and carriage rides ($5 per person)!

Four days to choose from March 25th, 26th, April 1st, 2nd. Please choose a time slot for your ride and please arrive 5 to 10 minutes early for transportation by trolley and for registration.



as space is limited! Tickets can be purchased day of event for an additional $5 per ticket but RSVP tickets will be honored first. Please RSVP with ticket links above or here: https://secure.givelively.org/…/easter-eggstravaganza-2023