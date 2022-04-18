6 Popular Hotel Amenities for 2022

(Family Features) If you haven’t planned a trip in a while, you aren’t alone. Many Americans haven’t taken a proper vacation in almost three years. In that time, many travelers’ preferences have changed.

“The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of our lives, including how we search for our next hotel stay,” said Mel Dohmen, senior brand manager at Hotels.com. “The amenities we love and are looking for in 2022 reflect everything we’ve felt and experienced over the past few years.”

To identify some of the most in-demand (and out of touch) amenities so far this year, Hotels.com analyzed searches on its site and mobile app from the past three years as part of its 2022 Amenity Report. When booking your next stay, be on the lookout for hotels with these amenities:

Stress-Free Soaking

Hotels with bathtubs were the most-searched amenity during the peak of the pandemic. As travelers are looking for self-care options while on the go, searches for hotels with bathtubs and spas have grown more than 25%, compared with 2019.

Prioritizing Time Off the Clock

While travelers prioritized properties with remote work amenities pre-pandemic, searches for hotels with free Wi-Fi and business facilities have fallen 40% or more so far this year compared with 2019.

Focusing on Family Time

Many families missed out on quality vacation time together the past several years. Looking to make up for lost time, searches for hotels with cribs, child care and connecting rooms have increased by double-digit percentages compared with 2019. Four-legged family members are also included, as interest in pet-friendly stays is up 35% this year.

Bringing Back Breakfast

Once one of the top amenities, free breakfast buffets fell a few pegs amid the pandemic in favor of pre-packaged grab-and-go items. This year, however, searches for hotels with free breakfast are up 75%.

Working Out While on the Go

Working out really wasn’t a top priority for many travelers during the height of the pandemic. In 2021, searches for hotels with gyms were down more than 30% compared with 2019. However, in 2022, year-over-year searches for gyms increased by 65% as travelers are getting back into their wellness routines.

Parking for Free

As travelers continue to favor destinations within driving distance, searches for free parking are up 70% this year. For those who are taking to the skies, properties with free airport transfers are up 105%, as well.

