6-State Trooper Project: Distracted Driving

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project recently collaborated in a distracted driving project. The initiative began Monday, April 4 and ended Monday, April 11. The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the 6-State Trooper Project, the Patrol cited 419 drivers with distracted driving.

Distracted driving is any non-driving activity with the potential to distract a person from the primary task of driving and increase the risk of crashing. Distractions can be visual, taking eyes off of the road; manual, taking hands off the wheel; or cognitive, taking the mind off driving. Texting while driving is an example that results in all three types of distraction.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

For a complete breakdown of activity, please visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/ doc/2022_ 6StateTrooperDistractedDriving OSHP_PIO.pdf.