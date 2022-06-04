6-State Trooper Project: Safety belt violations

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project recently collaborated in a safety belt enforcement project. The initiative began Monday, May 23 and ended Monday, May 30. The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the 6-State Trooper Project, the Patrol charged 4,712 drivers with safety belt violations and 151 child safety seat citations. In all, the six states charged 9,590 with safety belt violations and 527 child safety seat citations.

Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation; however, troopers will continue zero-tolerance enforcement when motorists are stopped for other violations and are found to not be wearing their safety belt. This effort coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket campaign as well as Operation CARE.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

For a complete breakdown of activity, please visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/ links/2022_ 6StateTrooperCombinedResults_ SafetyBelt.pdf.