COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on Move Over enforcement. The initiative will begin on Sunday, July 17 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through Saturday, July 23 at 11:59 p.m.

The high-visibility enforcement will include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.

From 2017 to 2021, Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers were struck in 51 crashes that were “Move Over” related. During that same time period, the Patrol has issued 26,258 Move Over violation citations. These crashes resulted in the deaths of two civilians and 41 injuries to officers and civilians. In 2021, there were only eight such crashes, 47 percent fewer than in 2020.

“Moving over protects the lives of everyone who works or uses our roadways,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Moving over isn’t just the law, it’s the right thing to do.”

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, motorists should slow down and proceed with caution. The Move Over law now exists in all 50 states.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.