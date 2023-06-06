6 Tips for Safer Grilling

(Family Features) Firing up the grill can be a simple solution for creating a variety of dishes in the comfort of your own backyard or outdoor living space. Propane-powered grills make for a popular choice because they heat up quickly, requiring home chefs to spend less time preparing food.

Plus, just like indoor gas ranges, propane-powered grills allow for greater control of heat levels for more precise cooking. However, it’s important to take proper precautions around outdoor cooking appliances. Consider these safety tips from the experts at the Propane Education & Research Council before your next cookout and learn more at Propane.com.

SOURCE:

Propane Education & Research Council