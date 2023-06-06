North Baltimore, Ohio

June 6, 2023 7:28 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Temporary
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
OB You’re Expecting
Fiber Locator
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Weekly Specials

6 Tips for Safer Grilling

(Family Features) Firing up the grill can be a simple solution for creating a variety of dishes in the comfort of your own backyard or outdoor living space. Propane-powered grills make for a popular choice because they heat up quickly, requiring home chefs to spend less time preparing food.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Plus, just like indoor gas ranges, propane-powered grills allow for greater control of heat levels for more precise cooking. However, it’s important to take proper precautions around outdoor cooking appliances. Consider these safety tips from the experts at the Propane Education & Research Council before your next cookout and learn more at Propane.com.

SOURCE:
Propane Education & Research Council

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website