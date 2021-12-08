6 Tips to Keep Some Jingle In Your Pocket This Holiday Season

(Family Features) Awe-inspiring decorations. Extravagant family meals. Gift wish lists that seem to go on forever. No wonder the holidays can be stressful for many Americans and their wallets.

However, “Food Network” personality and best-selling cookbook author Sunny Anderson has a few tips that can help you gear up for the festivities while still leaving some jingle in your pocket. Learn more and find ideas to fill your stockings at StraightTalk.com.



Shop Your Pantry First – You may be amazed by what might be sitting in your pantry that you could transform into an amazing holiday dish or treat. Most people have pancake or waffle mix, food coloring and sprinkles sitting in their pantries. Mix them together to create fun, holiday-themed tree waffles your kids, and even your most gourmet guests, may never forget. As an added bonus, you can get a head start on clearing out your pantry for the new year.



Add Some Holiday Glitz – Make simple holiday treats more enjoyable with festive but frugal flair. Simple candy canes can “heat up” your hot chocolate. Shave portions of the candy cane into the hot chocolate or use one as a stir stick for the holiday classic.



Bring the Outside In – Don’t hesitate to use elements from nature to add a little holiday cheer to your home. Simply place colorful leaves in different sized, shaped and colored glass jars along with pinecones and battery-powered tea lights. These timeless pieces can be added to your dining table, end tables or mantel.



Get Carded – Make the holiday cards you receive from friends and family even more special by making them centerpieces of your seasonal decorations. Use temporary, damage-free wall hooks and a string of white or colored indoor lights to outline a tree or your favorite holiday decoration. Then attach the cards to the tree as you receive them.



Regift Away – This doesn’t have to be taboo. These items are often new, unused things someone you love could use immediately. A simple way to feel better about regifting is to package it with another item you select or make to provide that personal touch.



Give the Gift of Time –Block a series of windows on your calendar throughout the month of December to call friends and family you haven’t connected with in a while. If you want to really give the gift of connection this season, look no further than a brand like Straight Talk Wireless, which offers a wide selection of plans and phones without contracts or mystery fees on America’s largest and most dependable networks. The brand is also embracing the season of giving, offering double data on its $35 plan, which now includes 10 gigabytes of high-speed data with up to 5 gigabytes of hotspot enabled, as well as unlimited talk and text included.



