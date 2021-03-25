Today (Thursday) at NOON – Virtual History Program of Wood County

*This is a rescheduled event from March 11, 2021*

Join the North Baltimore Public Library & the Wood County Museum on the second Thursday of each month for a Virtual History Program of Wood County.

Education Coordinator, Mike McMaster will present:



The History of Wood County – by the way of the life of Charles Evers (Part 1)

Learn about the history of Wood County as told through the experience of newspaperman Charles Evers. This program covers the settling of the Evers family in Wood County to the period Charles Evers was Sheriff. The historical roots of many of Evers’ tales are revealed.

For help with joining the talk, contact the North Baltimore Public Library

(419) 257-3621