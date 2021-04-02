NBX WaterShedsun
Godzilla vs. KONG in Downtown NB!!!

The Virginia Theater in Downtown North Baltimore, Ohio

Showtimes
 
Friday 7 pm,
Sat & Sunday 1,4,7 pm
runs till April 11
 
The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse will put two of the greatest iconic creatures in motion picture history against each other.
 
As the title suggests, the fearsome Godzilla will face the mighty King Kong, with humanity caught in the balance.
 
It is unclear whether the two would end up fighting as a team against some other creature, or one of them would fall in the defeat from the battle with the winner emerging as King of the Monsters.

