I-75 Ramp Closure in Findlay

HANCOCK COUNTY: Highway construction update

Week of April 26, 2021

LIMA, Ohio (Thursday, April 22, 2021) The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Hancock County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

INTERSTATE 75 PROJECTS

Interstate 75 southbound entrance ramp from Lima Ave will close on April 27 for approximately one week for a culvert replacement.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Detour: I-75 northbound to SR 15 back to I-75 southbound.

State Route 235/Park Drive and State Route 613/Main Street in the village of McComb will have intermittent closures for storm sewer installation. Work will take place from the intersection, west to the railroad crossing.

NEW TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

State Route 235 between the railroad tracks and Bond-Preble Street will close on April 19 for approximately six weeks.

Detour:S. 224 to I-75, to SR 18, back to SR 235 (see map).

State Route 37 between SR 15 and the Hardin County line will have lane restrictions for pavement repairs.

District wide lighting upgrades: All four-lane routes — Interstate 75, U.S. 23, U.S. 24, U.S. 30, State Route 15 — will have temporary lane or shoulder closures for highway lighting upgrades. High-pressure sodium fixtures (HPS) will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) luminaires. Lighting will be added at 12 locations where drivers make key decisions. Nonessential lighting will be removed. Temporary lane or shoulder restrictions may occur. Visit the project webpage for more information.