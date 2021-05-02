Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Week in Review

Throughout the week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other state initiatives.
In the photo above, Governor DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz break ground on Ohio’s new COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove.
On Monday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted announced the approval of assistance for six projects set to create 622 new jobs and retain 449 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $29 million in new payroll and spur more than $99 million in investments across Ohio.
Also on Monday, Governor DeWine announced special election dates to fill the 15th Congressional District’s upcoming vacancy. The dates will be the same as the separate 11th Congressional District special election, with a partisan primary occurring on August 3, 2021, and the general election occurring on November 2, 2021.
Rep. Steve Stivers formally communicated with the Governor his resignation effective May 16, 2021. The formal communication of the resignation allows the Governor to call the special election and issue a Writ of Election.
On Tuesday, Governor DeWine announced that any Ohioan who has been fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19. This health order applies to all adults, except those who are in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other congregate care settings. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including staff and residents, should continue to quarantine following CDC guidance.
“The power of the vaccine allows us to do this,” said Governor DeWine. “Fully vaccinated Ohioans, including high school students, will be able to participate in sports and other activities, even if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”
An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of Tuesday, 4.6 million Ohioans have received their first vaccine, and 3.6 million are fully vaccinated.
MASS VACCINATION CLINIC
Ohio’s Mass Vaccination Clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center will now accept walk-ins and will offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and next week. Walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“More than 237,000 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the six weeks the Mass Vaccination Clinic has been open,” said Governor DeWine. “The time to get vaccinated is now, and there are many open appointments at the Wolstein Center, as well as other vaccination locations in Ohio.”
Ohioans are still encouraged to visit gettheshot.coronavirus.
ECONOMIC UPDATE
Lt. Governor Husted provided an update on Ohio’s economic landscape related to the recently announced 2020 Census count, the state’s current unemployment rate, and workforce development efforts.
As of Tuesday, there are 180,773 total jobs available on OhioMeansJobs.com, and 92,866 of those jobs have a salary of over $50,000.
Additionally, workforce development programs, such as TechCred and IMAP, make businesses and the state more competitive by aiming to upskill Ohioans.
“We have training programs available that can give you the skills you need to be ready to go to work at an in-demand, higher paying job in one month or less,” said Lt. Governor Husted.
INTERMEDIATE CARE HEALTH ORDER
Governor DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health is rescinding the September 24, 2020, order that gave guidelines for indoor and outdoor visitation at intermediate care facilities. Intermediate care facilities should now follow current guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to determine appropriate access to the facility and resident visitation.
EQUITY UPDATE
The Ohio Department of Health, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, and Community Centers for the Deaf have translated important COVID-19 vaccination guidance and information into American Sign Language. These video segments are now available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Also on Tuesday, Governor DeWine signed the following bills into law:
On Thursday, in conjunction with the NFL Draft, Lt. Governor Husted participated in a panel called “Fighting the Digital Divide” held at the Cleveland Power of Sport Summit to discuss the state’s efforts to expand broadband access across Ohio.
On Friday, Governor DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz dedicated a new memorial tree grove in honor of the victims and survivors of COVID-19 as well as all Ohioans who made personal sacrifices to protect others amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe includes a grove of 15 newly planted trees surrounding a paved trail. Benches will be added to allow visitors to comfortably reflect on the toll of the pandemic, honor lives lost, pay tribute to courageous frontline workers, and recognize the selfless actions of Ohioans to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Governor DeWine selected the Great Seal State Park for the COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove due to its rich history and central location. In the early 1800s, the rolling terrain in the area inspired the hills depicted in Ohio’s state seal.
“In our state seal, the sun rises over these hills, bringing the dawn of a new day, a fresh beginning, and hope,” said Governor DeWine. “While no memorial can fully encompass the grief caused by this pandemic, we hope this grove will not only offer some solace to those who lost loved ones but also serve as a reminder of the courage and endurance of all Ohioans during this unprecedented time in our lives.”
During the ceremony, Governor DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Director Mertz planted the first tree in the new grove. The remaining trees were planted by COVID-19 survivors, families of Ohioans killed by the virus, healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, students, local community leaders, and other essential workers including representatives from the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio National Guard, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.
As of Friday, there have been 1,072,312 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio. Additionally, 19,285 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths have occurred. A total of 56,400 people have been hospitalized, including 7,793 admissions to intensive care units.
